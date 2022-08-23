Understanding The Benefits Of Trying Different Breastfeeding Positions

Breastfeeding requires practice. Finding the most comfortable posture takes time; try them all out to find which one works best.

Breastfeeding is a learned skill, especially for new moms. Mothers may need assistance to learn the know-how of breastfeeding. In particular, mothers may require support with learning the different breastfeeding positions and how to attach the baby to ensure that they are comfortable while feeding the baby and also the newborn is able to successfully transfer milk.

While different breastfeeding positions may work for each mother, an important tip to be kept in mind is that she should be comfortable during nursing. In general, the baby should be placed in a way that it faces the mum's body and his hips, shoulders, and head are in alignment.

Different Breastfeeding Positions Moms Can Try

Some of the most commonly used positions include the cradle position, Lying in a one-side position, clutch position, and cross-cradle position.

Cradle position

The cradle hold is one of the most commonly used breastfeeding positions. However, it may be uncomfortable if you have had a cesarean as your baby lies across your tummy near the scar. For the cradle-hold position, sit comfortably on a bed with cushions or pillows around you, or alternatively, a comfy chair with suitable armrests is good enough. Place your baby facing towards you across your lap with his head on your forearm and nose towards your nipple. Your hand gently supports the length of your baby.

If you are using a chair for the cradle-hold position, rest your feet on a stool, so that you do not lean forward as it can cause backache.

Lying on one side position

The side-lying position is advantageous for mothers who have undergone a C-section as it does not cause any stress to the abdominal region. All the mother needs to do is lie on her side facing the baby with the infant's mouth in line with the nipple for feeding.

The mum can take support of a pillow for neck and back support.

Clutch position

The clutch position is a win-win for twins as the mother can feed the duo at the same time. Also, it is helpful for mums who have undergone a cesarean section, since it places limited or zeroes weight on the abdomen and scar area.

Position the baby on the side you want to feed from with its body and feet tucked under your arm and his hips close to your hips. Mums can use their palms to support a baby's neck and gently guide them to your nipple. The mum may also take the support of a pillow to rest their arm with this hold. This position also works well for babies with low birth weight or those having trouble latching.

Crossover position

The crossover or cross-cradle position makes use of the opposite arm (to the cradle position) to support the newborn, with the neck and back of the baby's head being held in the mother's hand. Your other hand is used to cup the breast as you would do in the cradle position.

Proper breastfeeding position is important to stimulate the breast to produce more milk. If the baby is unable to get sufficient breastmilk in the initial months of life, it can lead to more problems down the road. Now that we know about the best breastfeeding positions, let us also learn about some of the breastfeeding positions to avoid.

Mum is hunched over the baby this causes many latching-on problems with the mum pressing her breast into the mouth of the infant. Instead, sit comfortably with your back straight and bring your baby up to your breast.

The infant's body is far from the breast this is inconvenient for both as the baby would need to pull the nipple while feeding which is potentially unsatisfying for your baby and painful for the mother.

The baby has its head and body faced in different directions - this is the last thing you would wish as a mother with your baby's head facing your breast while his body faces a different direction.

(The article is contributed by Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj - Gynaecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert - Nurture Clinic)

