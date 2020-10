Breastmilk contains important minerals and vitamins that are important for every infant in the early days of their life. Other than these, breastmilk also provides the newborn with vital elements that are necessary for the growth and development of the baby. But, a mother’s breast milk production also depends on a variety of factors. These factors can negatively affect the smell and taste of the milk, indirectly affecting the baby. Some of these are not within a mother’s control, but some can be managed with extra planning and support from family and friends. Also Read - Pregnancy constipation is common in second and third trimesters: Ways to deal with it

Here is a list of factors that can affect the colour, volume, and frequency of breastmilk are: Also Read - Folic acid during pregnancy: You need to get the dosage right to avoid fetal brain changes

Stress and Anxiety

Stress is one of the major factors that affect the breastmilk supply. Stress and anxiety double the level of adrenaline production in the mother’s body, which in a way restricts the natural milk-ejection reflex. Also Read - Foods new moms should avoid after delivery

Not following a proper/healthy diet

Diet plays a very important role in your life. It is important to follow a good diet to make sure that as a mother you are feeding your child the proper amount of breast milk that is required. A healthy diet will give you the proper and sufficient amount of nutrients that your body requires and in a way your body will produce better quality breast milk for your newborn to consume. You can include healthy snacks in your daily meal plans such as an apple with some nut butter or some quinoa crackers with some hummus. Remember – the food you consume can change the flavor of your breast milk.

Stop smoking

Smoking is considered to be injurious to health for everyone. Especially for the pregnant ladies or the new mothers smoking can drastically reduce the amount of breast milk production as it inhibits the release of prolactin and oxytocin in the body. Prolactin hormone helps in the growth of the breast and production of milk. Nicotine and tobacco restrict the production of prolactin hormone, thus affects the overall production of breast milk. For a pregnant lady, smoking can also hamper the baby’s growth and development.

Avoid caffeinated beverages

While lactating mothers may feel the need to enjoy a good hot cup of coffee early in the morning because of the tiring midnight feeding sessions, it may alter the composition of breastmilk. Caffeine gets mixed to your breast milk, and when you feed it to your newborn, you are in a way changing your baby’s sleep cycle. Also, large amounts of caffeine can dehydrate you from inside that can lower your production of breast milk.

Taking birth control pills

If you have already started taking birth control pills to prevent another pregnancy, please stop! Birth control pills contain estrogen, a hormone that can affect breast milk production and eventually lead to a decline in its production.

Additionally, a lactating mother can also produce more milk by pumping more often. Of course, sometimes some things are not your hand to reverse. In such cases, consult your doctor.