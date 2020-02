The longer a baby breastfeeds, the better his or her immunity is. © Shutterstock

Breastfeeding is the best choice for babies. The World Health Organization recommends that all babies be breastfeed exclusively for the first six months. After six months, you can gradually introduce solid food while continuing to breastfeed for two years or beyond. Many moms keep going beyond the recommended periods letting their babies nurse as long as he or she wanted. A baby who is 18 or 24 months can get many benefits from breastfeeding, as it does for a newborn. Here are top benefits of extended breastfeeding.

You baby will get many nutrients

Many people think that breastfeeding provides no nutritive value after a year. This is not true. You baby will get all the benefits of the protein, calcium, fat, vitamin A, and other nutrients present in breast milk- regardless of how old s/he is.

Improves immune system

The longer a baby breastfeeds, the better his or her immunity is. Babies who breastfeed have lower risk of illness and mortality rates. Breast milk protect infants from many illnesses (including respiratory, ear and urinary tract infections, diarrhea, constipation and other gastrointestinal conditions) during the early months.

Reduces breast cancer risk

Extended breastfeeding is also good for the mom, it makes her healthier. Moms who breastfeed are at lower risk of having breast, ovarian and endometrial cancer.

Helps in brain development

There are studies which claim that breastfeeding helps improve brain development in babies. The fatty substances in breast milk help in the formation of myelin, the protective coating on the axons of neurons. Non-nutrient ingredients— including enzymes and hormones — may promote the rapid development of neurons during infancy.

Promotes closeness between mom and baby

Breastfeeding helps calm a baby in a stressful situation. It also promotes closeness between the mother and her baby Breastfeeding gives moms a chance to sit down and relax.

Helps mom lose weight

Apart from providing nourishment and protecting your baby from illnesses, breast-feeding can also help you lose weight gained during pregnancy. According to a study, breastfeeding for at least six months leads to smaller waist and hip circumference for mothers – years after delivery.