Though there is no solid evidence, researchers indicate that infants that are fed only on breastmilk in the initial stage of life, reduce their risk of developing asthma related symptoms. @Shutterstock

A newborn’s life calls for celebration as well as equal prevention from diseases. A new born child is most prone to diseases due to exposure and developing immune system. It becomes important to prevent your little one from allergies. And one of the best ways to do that is through breastfeeding.

Human milk is the optimal source of nutrition for infants during the initial six months of life. Breast milk is proven to be packed with nutrients which are easily absorbed by an infants’ GI tract and provide immediate and long-term protection from allergies. Human milk consists of proteins which help in preventing the development of allergies in newborns. It is also known to shape the infant’s gut microbiome. This can influence the risk of non- communicable diseases at a later stage, including allergies. There are several components of breast milk that impacts immunity of the child. It also plays a role in reducing the risk of allergies. Human breast milk contains a variety of immunologically active substances, including immunoglobulins, antimicrobial enzymes and carious leukocytes.

Health benefits of breastfeeding

A child’s immune system development takes place in the first few years of her growth, while there are several benefits of breastfeeding, one that provides linkage between breast milk and allergies is the ability to resist allergies through a strong immune system.

The past few decades have witnessed a steady rise in the worldwide prevalence of allergic diseases. Studies by NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information, United States) have stated that exclusive breastfeeding for at least 4 months, compared with feeding regular milk formula, appears to help protect high-risk infants against milk allergy and eczema in the first two years of life.

According to NIC (National Informatics Centre, Government of India), over 1.5 crore Indians suffer from asthma due to the low air equality since the last decade. Most of them suffer from asthma from early childhood. Though there is no solid evidence, researchers indicate that infants that are fed only on breastmilk in the initial stage of life, reduce their risk of developing asthma related symptoms. Moreover, breast milk also boosts cognitive development.

It will save your child from allergies and more

Evidences point out that breastfeeding protects babies born to families with a history of allergies. This in comparison to those infants who are fed with milk based formulas or are cow’s milk fed. Predominantly, the immune components in breast milk provides protection against such allergies. Although the long-term benefits still remain unclear, breastfeeding is still the best feeding choice for all infants.

Moms get a health boost too

Not only does breastfeeding help the infant, but it also allows the mother to gain some resilience herself. Medical research have shown that women who breastfeed also lower their risk of developing ovarian and breast cancers, cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes.