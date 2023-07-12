Your Self-Perception Shifts As You Age

With age also comes a sense of better understanding of the self.

Understanding the trajectory of self-perception may provide insights into the underlying processes that shape its development.

As we pass through life, our perception of self progressively changes. These fluctuations in self-image reflect changes in our social environment along with the maturational changes such as puberty and cognitive decline during old age. It may show noteworthy stability given the various encounters that impact a lived life. At the same time, it also shows systematic changes that are meaningfully connected to age-related life experiences and contexts. These normative changes display the role of the 'self' as a psychological construct that influences how individuals orient their behaviour to meet new demands in their environment and new developmental challenges. After all, who are we but a culmination of all the experiences and interactions we ever had?

The time when the real journey of your 'self' begins

Understanding the trajectory of self-perception may provide insights into the underlying processes that shape its development. For example, the fact that self-esteem declines in both adolescence and old age suggests that both stages may have commonalities (e.g., the confluence of multiple social and physical changes) that adversely affect self-image. Having said that; with age also comes a sense of better understanding of the self. We learn to savour the tiny moments, hold on to cherished memories and surround ourselves with people who bring out the best in us. You learn to turn inwards and ask difficult questions. The 'spotlight' effect that we are much too wary of, turns out to be just in our heads. The bitter truth is, no one is focused on us as much as they are on themselves so who were we fighting to become? And for whom? The moment we realize this, the real journey of our 'self' begins. From experiencing eerie loneliness to uplifting solidarity, acquiring new hobbies, valuing your own opinion, and not finding the idea of being by yourself unbearable. You learn to remind yourself that you are whole.

Be true to who you are

It could be many things that serve you as reminders a terrible heartbreak, grieving a loss, personal tragedy, an illness, and if you are lucky, just a moment of epiphany. But one thing that you will learn as you go through this life is no matter how beautiful, rough, thrilling, adventurous, or tragic things get if you are true to who you are; if you KNOW who you are, you will always overcome it.

The author is Dr. Madhura Samudra, Consultant Psychiatrist, and Sex Educator.

