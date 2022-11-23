Your Brain Needs A Break Too: Here Are 4 Reasons Why

Want to take a day off and simply be lazy? It is natural to feel guilty about this as we are nowadays always knee deep in work. Even when there is not much to do, some people deliberately find work in order to channel their anxiety in a better fashion. But, these people probably do not know that being lazy just for one day a week also has its perks. It is not just that our brain needs a break; our whole body will function better, become more efficient and productive after taking a break. So, what do you exactly do on this lazy off day? Anything but work is the answer. In simple words, you could just sleep all day and even that is essential on a weekly basis.

4 REASONS WHY A LAZY DAY CAN BE GOOD FOR YOU

Increases Productivity

Are you working on your off days as well but your productivity is lower than you expect? Chances are this happens to you every during work hours. The issue here is that lack of sleep and stress will only hamper your productivity. What you can try and do is actually take one day off to just sleep or binge watch or just relax. The next will be better than you expect. You will have more energy and it will also boost your creativity.

Prevents Chronic Diseases

Have you been feeling under the weather for a while? It could have something to do with excess work or stress. This is an unknown fact but stress could actually reduce your longevity. More than that it could cause chronic diseases which could be both mental as well as physical.

Boosts Mood, Creativity And Willpower

Along with productivity, stress and exhaustion also impacts our willpower to push harder or work harder. We feel guilty for not putting enough effort and that hampers our entire day. Even when we work overtime, this feeling does not go away because we are not taking enough care of ourselves. This is why taking breaks is extremely crucial.

Better Cognitive Function

When we are well rested and rejuvenated, our brain functions better. This is one fact we should keep in mind. It is not easy doing a 10 hour long shift, almost 6 days a week without getting proper rest. Our brain gets more tired than we do physically and that an also impact our long term mental health. So, next time you think you are absolutely unable to work, take an off day and sleep it off. Sometimes, you just need sleep, nothing more.

