Yogic Healing Can Cure ‘Incurable’ Mitochondrial Disease, Claims Popular Spiritual Healer Mohan Joshi

L-R: Joshi treating former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar in 2014, and a lady from Virginia.

The healer claims that he has cured lakhs of people with various disorders, including those considered incurable in allopathy, just by touching their head. The miracle also happened to a child suffering from a rare genetic mitochondrial disorder.

There's no denying that advancements in medical science and technology have improved the quality of health care, and enabled doctors to cure many serious diseases and save lives. With better medical facilities, more people are also living longer. However, there are still many things science doesn't have the answer for, and a long list of diseases that mystify doctors. Mitochondrial disease is one of the disorders currently thought of as incurable in allopathic medicine. In what may seem like a miracle to many people, a 16-month-old boy suffering from this 'incurable disease' is being almost entirely cured with yogic healing.

For Mumbai-based popular spiritual healer Mohan Sadashiv Joshi, there are no incurable diseases, and he proved it right by healing the child with Multiple mitochondrial dysfunctions syndrome. The 71-year-old, who is an ardent follower of great sage Patanjali, has healed lakhs of people with various disorders just by touching their head. Yes, you heard it right! He just puts his one hand on patient's head and another hand on the spine for about 5 minutes while he gets into a meditative state.

How is it possible? He replied, "The exact mechanism of how this happens is something for scientists to research and find out. However, I believe energy depletion may be a cause of all diseases and as my touch transfer energy, may be the energy shortfall is taken care of. Disease actually means something is not at ease (dis and ease). The name of the disease is just a label. Root cause of all diseases may be energy imbalance."

It may be hard to believe that a disease is cured by a touch, but the child's parents, also from Mumbai, have witnessed the power of Yogic healing. They have seen 80 percent improvement in their child's condition in just three months and are hoping that he would be 100% cured soon.

Know more about Mitochondrial disease

In medical science, mitochondrial disease is referred to as a group of disorders caused by impairment of cellular structures called mitochondria, which are the energy-producing centers of cells. Multiple mitochondrial dysfunctions syndrome occurs when there's impairment of more than one stage of energy production. It is a rare inherited condition estimated to affect 1 in 5,000 people worldwide. The signs and symptoms usually begin early in life and affected individuals usually do not live past infancy.

Babies with multiple mitochondrial dysfunctions syndrome typically suffer from severe brain dysfunction, which can lead to weak muscle tone, seizures, and delayed development of mental and movement abilities. Often affected infants also have difficulty growing and gaining weight at the expected rate.

You may like to read

"Post my child's first birthday, we observed that gradually his activity had lessened. He stopped standing up with support. Even while crawling he was dragging his feet with lot of efforts," said the boy's father Pratik Raut.

Their paediatric doctor told them to take their child to a neurologist. "The neurologist told us to get an MRI of his brain. The MRI showed that white cells in his brain have depleted. We were then asked to get a genetic test done to understand the root cause. In genetic test, it was found that our child has a genetic issue which is causing Multiple Mitochondrial Dysfunction," Raut recalled.

All the doctors to whom they approached for their child's treatment told them that there is no cure for this disease in the medical world as of now.

Raut said, "We also consulted top genetic expert in UK and even she told us not to hope for much improvement."

The doctors suggested physiotherapy for controlling the stiffness of the child's legs. "Post January 2021, his health started deteriorating rapidly," added Raut.

Yogic healing cures the incurable

Despite the doctors' conclusion that there is no cure for this disease, Raut, who works as a Senior Product Manager with a software company, continued searching for any potential treatments for his son. He then came across an article about Joshi's power of healing incurable diseases and found out that the healer also was residing in Thane, Maharashtra. Without wasting any time, Raut and his wife approached Joshi on February 9 this year as their last hope.

Raut stated, "When we met Mr. Mohan Joshi, my son was gradually regressing in terms of motor skills, cognitive skills (learning new things, responding, etc.) and vocal skills. He had stopped talking completely. Also, he was not able to hold his head properly. His weight went down drastically. After his treatment, we started observing that the regression stopped gradually, and our son started showing slight movements of hand and head control."

"After April, his health improved rapidly. Now he can sit properly, use his hands perfectly, his weight has also improved. He has also become a quick learner and remembers songs and music tunes perfectly. His crankiness is completely gone, and he is happy all the time. He can now stand with the help of a support. We are seeing improvement in his health every day," the elated father added.

His child's miraculous improvement has changed Raut's perception about spiritual healing altogether. He now prefers yogic healing over allopathic treatments. Raut had himself experienced immediate relief from head and shoulder pain with Joshi's healing touch.

He said, "We have witnessed the power of Yogic healing. The disease which had no cure in allopathy was healed by Yogic healing. I would prefer Yogic healing over allopathic treatment in the future for any ailments. Also, there are no side effects at all in yogic healing. In fact, I am trying to learn the art of yogic healing from Mohanji."

Raut said when Joshi's hands touched him, he could feel the heat radiating from his palms. All the patients who have been cured by the spiritual healer felt the same, like a divine power.

Monhan Joshi healing the baby boy with multiple mitochondrial dysfunctions syndrome

Mohan Joshi candidly answers all our questions

An astrologer predicted that he would be a healer, but Joshi became aware of his healing powers only after he cured one of his colleagues of Ganglion. He started his journey as a spiritual healer at the young age of 32, while keeping his fulltime job as a bank employee. Since then, Joshi who is now 71 has cured over one lakh people of myriad conditions.

Joshi claims functional diseases like migraine, insomnia, depression, vertigo, tinnitus or ringing in the ears, can be healed within 6-7 days. Organic diseases like arthritis, tendonitis, osteoporosis, spondylitis, paralysis, on the other hand, take longer, may be up to 6-7 months.

He treats more than 100 people in a day. He had conducted healing camps in more than 20 cities in India, as well as in Texas, Virginia and California in the US. He does not charge any fee for his treatment and accepts whatever the patients offer him.

Want to know more about Joshi and his healing technique. Read the excerpts from our conversation with the healer.

Q. How would you explain spiritual or yogic healing?

Source of healing is divine. For any type of healing modality (Yogic/ Spiritual / Pranic / Reiki, etc.), the source of the healing is divine energy. In different healing modalities, names of the energy may be different (such as reiki energy pranic energy, cosmic energy, etc.). The healer is a medium or channel through whom healing is expressed.

Q. Can you explain a bit about your healing technique?

I ask my patient to relax and close his/her eyes. I put one hand on patient's head and another hand on spine. I pray to the Almighty for healing the ailment. I lay my hands for about 5 minutes. While healing, I do nothing. I am in meditative state of mind. The technique is same for all diseases. In a meditative state of mind, healing happens through a healer not by the healer. Healing is effortless. Healing is an art of Surrendering.

Q. What a patient experiences during the treatment? Is the experience same for everyone?

My touch is soothing. From the moment I touch, patients experience pain relief. Any type of pain can be reduced by my touch in a few minutes. When I touch patients, they feel heat emanating from my hands. Some patients say they feel like infra-red light or hot water bag.

Q. What it is like when you're in a meditative state while treating your patients? Do you feel the same experience for everyone?

In meditative state of mind or in a state of zero, healing happens through me. Healing happens, it is not done. Healer is not the doer, but healing happens through his/her hands in that state of mind.

Q. Is there any time/day when your healing technique is more effective?

Healing can be done any day, any time. I have healed many curable and incurable diseases by my touch in last 39 years.

Q. Have you had come across anybody with healing powers and practising similar technique like yours in India or abroad?

I met a Brazilian healer couple in the US. I have read about several healers. Edgar Cayce and Harry Edwards are my idols.

Q. Was there any case or disease where your healing powers or touch has not worked?

A healer is not God. But over 80 percent of cases branded as incurable by medical fraternity can be cured. Healers are approached as a last resort after trying all other alternatives. I have helped about 80 percent of all patients who have come to me.

Q. Can anyone suffering from any disease come to you for help?

All diseases are curable. We may try and cure any disease.

Q. Not everybody can afford to travel to your city for treatment. Is it possible to cure a patient online without touching?

For healing keeping my hands on the patient's head is important. Hence patients need to be physically present.

Q What would you like to say to people who may not believe in your healing powers?

The proof of the pudding is in the eating. Come experience and then judge. I can demonstrate healing and also demonstrate the heat emanating from my hands. Come and feel the heat emanating from my hands.