World Trauma Day: Creating Awareness, Dealing With Disability And Changing Lives

World Trauma Day 2023: Trauma is any physical injury caused to the body through different sources, such as road accidents, burns, domestic abuse, falls, etc. The frequency of traumatic injuries is fast rising, and they are a leading source of morbidity and death. Approx 50 lakh people die directly from injuries each year. This equals 9% of all fatalities globally, or one death every six seconds. Around 5 million individuals worldwide die from injuries each year. According to estimates, 20 million people are hospitalised, and one million die yearly due to injuries in India alone.

Aftermath Of A Trauma

Furthermore, studies show that timely pre-hospital treatment or first aid, prompt transportation to a hospital, and other appropriate post-trauma interventions can avert nearly half of vehicle accidents in developing nations. World Trauma Day was created to increase public awareness of the need to take preventative measures to reduce the incidence of injuries and casualties resulting from accidents. Dealing with the aftermath of a trauma, disability or losing loved ones can be a challenging and emotionally overwhelming experience. Here, we bring you some simple and effective ways to cope with crisis, take charge of your situation and change lives.

First And Foremost

Get support from your loved ones to lighten the strain by helping with daily tasks or offering a sympathetic ear. Receiving support makes you feel a lot more at ease, and having someone listen to you makes you feel at peace. Next is to beat the stress in the aftermath of a trauma. For this, try to practice meditation or other stress relief techniques to relieve stress and prepare yourself in the face of whatever comes next. After a traumatic situation, being patient and accepting your feelings without being too harsh on yourself is essential. Getting to reality makes you feel much better and more prepared to face the situation. Furthermore, as you go through a crisis, it is vital to focus on your resources. Share your responsibilities with family and friends and prioritize what should be done to conserve your physical and emotional energy.

Put Yourself First

It is necessary to constantly remind oneself that the current difficult circumstance is merely a stage in life that will ultimately pass, even if traumatic occurrences are undoubtedly unpleasant for the affected person and the carer. Regardless of whether things are improving or the disturbing feelings are still present, take care of yourself and appreciate yourself just as you are, enjoying your abilities. Ensure you eat a healthy diet, get enough sleep, and take care of your body and emotions to feel more in control of your circumstances. Alongside a nutritious diet, engage in regular physical exercise for at least 30 minutes for physical health and mental wellness.

Lastly

If none of these methods resolve the problem and you continue to have nightmares, unfavourable emotions, and immobility even weeks or months after the trauma, remember to seek medical help to handle the situation. Also, consider speaking to a psychiatrist to tackle the problem and get help overcoming the crisis. Although there is no way to stop traumas from happening, increasing awareness of trauma aids survivors in getting the support and resources they require to recover from traumatic situations

