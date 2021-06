Everybody is talking about yoga today as it is International Day of Yoga. But June 21 is also celebrated as World Music Day. Also known as the Fête de la musique, Music Day or Make Music Day, this day is observed to encourage musicians, both professionals and amateurs, to come out and perform on the streets. On this day, anyone can play their favourite instruments in public places for enjoyment and relaxation. There are numerous good reasons why you should listen to music often. Also Read - Parents take note: Musical training can improve working memory in kids

They say, 'Music is the medicine for a troubled mind'. As one would not deny this fact, the medical sciences of the human psyche have affirmed it right that the benefits of listening to music help one remain calm and stay in a peaceful state of mind. Ever since humans have learned the art of producing and enjoying music, the various genre of multiple artists has dedicated their life in creating music that makes a difference. Music enhances feelings, changes emotions, uplifts moods, and even reduces pain – be it mental or physical.

Music is an expressive therapeutic tool that helps people improve their physical and mental health. Music helps in relaxing mind as well as has functional or structural effect on brain. One of the ancient texts 'Raga Chikitsa' elaborates on the therapeutic role of music. Research also supports the physiological benefits of music on the immune system, the benefits of music for relaxation and stress management, the application of music to memory and attention, and music-related long-term changes in behaviors in depressed elderly patients. Music therapy, as a model, was initially designed for the psychiatric patients to help them channelize their pent up and conflicting emotions.

Health benefits of listening to music

Numerous benefits are attributed to listening to music apart from the fact the music can connect people across the world, beyond boundaries and barriers. Music has the power to boost us when we are low. It can energize us, make us feel renewed in spirit, and teach us lessons for life.

Often time when we head to the gym, there is one thing that we remember to carry. A gadget that can play music. This is scientifically proved that listening to music calms the activities in the brain. It can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory. Experts in the field of neurology are trying to understand how our brains can hear and understand music.

Numerous health benefits are associated with listening to music. A few of them are here below.

It helps with anxiety and sleep disturbance: The most common uses of music therapy are to address anxiety and sleep disturbance and to improve the ability to identify and communicate needs, thoughts and feelings in a productive manner. Similar model, when used with slight modifications show good results in non-psychiatric inpatients. Long stay patients, or people with chronic illnesses who experience irritability, sleep disturbances and mood fluctuations due to stressful hospital milieu can be helped through music, if used in a therapeutic form.

It keeps the heart healthy: The stimulation that happen in the brain are transmitted to the heart which vibrates in the same rhythm. A piece of soothing music maintains good blood pressure and reduces a lot of stress.

It helps in getting over depression: Not just physical health, mental health too has an added advantage when we listen to music. It elevates the mood and gives it a boost to fight depression.

It stimulates memories: Some of the ancient religious practices include the singing of chants. This was adapted to enhance the memory and help in remembering complex phrases. Though there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, music therapy has been shown to relieve some of its symptoms. Music therapy can relax an agitated patient, improve the mood and open communication in patients.

It helps in workout endurance: People at the gym and those who go out for regular jogging prefer to listen to music so that it calms the mind. It can boost physical performance and increase endurance during a tough exercise session.

Apart from these, there are many more reasons to listen to music for a healthy life. It will add up to an inexhaustible list of cons when the music lovers put them all together. Music – is indeed the medicine for a troubled mind.

The aim of using music as a therapy is not to master the art or skill in music with an emphasis on performance, rather it focuses on development of non-musical skills to improve one’s quality of life. It is highly adaptive to the clients’ needs and conditions.

The article is contributed by Dr. Akanksha Pandey, Consultant – Clinical Psychology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore.