World Health Day: Menstrual Educator Sujata Pawar Highlights The Importance Of Prioritizing Well-Being

'Let's Prioritize Well-Being This World Health Day 2023', Says Menstrual Educator and Co-founder of a Feminine Hygiene and Menstrual Hygiene Startup, Sujata Pawar.

The World Health Day, observed on April 7th every year, is a global awareness day that aims to draw attention to significant health issues and promote healthy living. This year's theme, "Health for All," underscores the need to address health inequities and disparities worldwide. As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of prioritizing well-being has become more apparent than ever.

What Is Well-Being?

Sujata Pawar, a Menstrual Educator and Co-founder of a Feminine Hygiene and Menstrual Hygiene Startup defines well-being as a state of being healthy, happy, and prosperous. It encompasses physical, mental, and emotional health and encompasses several factors, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, social connection, and stress management. When our well-being is compromised, we are more vulnerable to illness, chronic disease, and mental health issues. More pertinently, prioritizing well-being is not only essential for our individual health but also for the health of our communities and the world as a whole. When we take care of ourselves, we should be better equipped to care for others and contribute to creating a fairer and healthier world. Here are some ways how we can effectively prioritize personal and communal well-being.

Here are some tips you can note.

Exercise Regularly

The regular practice of physical exercise is a highly efficacious means of mitigating stress, enhancing mood, and augmenting overall wellness. Regardless of one's inability to attend a gymnasium or partake in communal fitness sessions, a myriad of home-based workout routines can be pursued with minimal or no equipment.

Eat a Balanced Diet

The consumption of a nourishing diet replete with ample portions of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein is a valuable measure to maintain bodily health and bolster the immune system. Conversely, Pawar also says that abstaining from processed foods and imposing restrictions on one's intake of sugary and high-fat foods serves as a prudent tactic in this regard.

Get Enough Sleep

Sufficient sleep is a fundamental requirement for both physical and mental well-being including cell regeneration and the repair of tissues. Additionally, an adequate amount of sleep is known to contribute to enhanced cognitive functioning, memory consolidation, and mood regulation. Strive to attain a nightly rest period lasting between seven to nine hours and endeavor to establish a regular sleep routine

Cultivate Positive Relationships

The cultivation of sturdy and fulfilling relationships with individuals in our familial, social, and professional spheres is imperative for promoting a sense of connectivity, bolstering our sense of personal significance, and obtaining a reliable source of support. By fostering such relationships, we can experience a heightened sense of belongingness and mutual understanding, which can contribute to feelings of overall fulfilment and emotional well-being.

Practice Empathy And Compassion

When we take the time to place ourselves in the position of others and engage in the act of empathizing, we are able to cultivate a deeper appreciation and understanding of their individual circumstances, challenges, and aspirations. Through such an exercise of compassion, we can gain valuable insight into the nuanced needs of those around us, allowing us to respond in ways that are more meaningful and impactful.

Seek Support

In the event that you or your loved ones are encountering mental health difficulties, it is imperative to take prompt action and seek the necessary assistance without delay. Fortunately, numerous mental health professionals now provide telehealth services, allowing individuals to receive the care they require from the convenience and safety of their own homes. By leveraging this technological innovation, mental health support can be accessed in a manner that is more accessible, convenient, and personalized to individual needs. The availability of telehealth services enables individuals to receive timely care and minimizes the potential barriers that may otherwise deter individuals from seeking the care they need.

What Not To Do!

Menstrual health educator, Sujata Pawar has enlightened us with all that we can achieve by following the above mentioned tips. In this day and age, along with knowing what we should do to take good care of our mental and physical well-being, we should also know what not to do. Eliminating certain habits and certain things from our lives can make it easier for us to focus only on positivity.

Do Not Compare Yourself To Others.

Do Not Suppress Your Feelings.

Prioritize yourself every once in a while and do not feel guilty about it.

Nobody is perfect, and thus, do not punish yourself for not being the same.

Lastly, one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself is to have fun and be happy. Do not forget to do that.