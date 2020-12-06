Women with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression have an almost fourfold greater risk of early death from cardiovascular disease respiratory disease type 2 diabetes suicide and other causes than women without trauma exposure or depression. A study that examined longevity--in a way the ultimate health outcome--and the findings strengthen the understanding that mental and physical health are tightly interconnected stated that women are more vulnerable to die who are already suffering from PTSD and depression. This is particularly salient during the pandemic which is exposing many Americans and others across the world to unusual stress while at the same