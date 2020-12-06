Women with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression have an almost fourfold greater risk of early death from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, type 2 diabetes, suicide, and other causes than women without trauma exposure or depression. Also Read - Depression: Why are women more prone to it?

A study that examined longevity–in a way, the ultimate health outcome–and the findings strengthen the understanding that mental and physical health are tightly interconnected stated that women are more vulnerable to die who are already suffering from PTSD and depression.

"This is particularly salient during the pandemic, which is exposing many Americans and others across the world to unusual stress while at the same time reducing social connections, which can be powerfully protective for our mental health," said study author Andrea Roberts from the Harvard University in the US.

WOMEN WITH BOTH PTSD AND DEPRESSION ARE MORE VULNERABLE

For the results, the research team studied more than 50,000 women in midlife (ages 43 to 64 years).

They found that women with both high levels of PTSD and depression symptoms were nearly four times more likely to die from nearly every major cause of death over the following nine years than women who did not have depression and had not experienced a traumatic event.

The researchers examined whether health risk factors such as smoking, exercise, and obesity might explain the association between PTSD and depression and premature death, but these factors only explained a relatively small part.

FACTORS THAT CONTRIBUTES TO THE RISK

This finding suggests that other factors, such as the effect of stress hormones on the body, may account for the higher risk of early death in women with the disorders.

Treatment of PTSD and depression in women with symptoms of both disorders may reduce their substantial increased risk of mortality, the researchers said.

“These findings provide further evidence that mental health is fundamental to physical health–and our very survival. We ignore our emotional well-being at our peril,” said study senior author Karastan Koenen.

Worried now? well, there is always a way and similarly, you can also fight depression. Yes, depression can be managed. If you suffer from depression or anxiety, you know that in some specific moments, the last thing you may feel like doing is moving your body—but exercise can play a key role in managing your symptoms. Here are 5 great exercises to help ease depression symptoms.

EXERCISES THAT CAN HELP YOU EASE DEPRESSION

When it comes to workouts that fight depression, aerobic and cardio exercises have the edge. Below listed are a few of the exercises that you can try today if you want to fight your depression.

#Build Your Muscles

Boost your strength, boost your happiness? Strength training is all about mastery and control. One who is into muscle building requires full attention and concentration. While you concentrate on working on your muscles, you can help your body and mind think about something better by seeing the positive results. Lifting weights can significantly reduce depressive symptoms like low mood, a loss of interest in activities, and feelings of worthlessness. Just be sure to start slowly and use the assistance of a personal trainer if needed.

#Indulge Yourself Into Yoga

Many studies have found that people with clinical depression who took yoga classes two to three times a week experienced higher levels of tranquility, positivity, physical exhaustion, as well as improved symptoms of anxiety and depression. Wondering why? When you practice yoga, you actually help your mind calm down and thus you fight depression and anxiety.

Yoga poses you can try are Shishuasana (Child Pose), Halasana (Plow Pose), Savasana (Corpse Pose), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), etc.

#Try Tai Chi

Like yoga, the slow, gentle movements of tai chi are another Eastern tradition that might help you break free from depression or major depressive disorder. According to the studies, regular practicing of this can visibly reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

#Brisk Walking

Depression manifests physically by causing disturbed sleep, reduced energy, appetite changes, body aches, and increased pain perception, all of which can result in less motivation to exercise. It’s a hard cycle to break. Start with five minutes a day of walking or any activity you enjoy. Soon, five minutes of activity will become 10, and 10 will become 15.

#Bounce

Want something super-simple to break you out of a funk — at least temporarily? Be bouncy. You don’t need to jump but bend your knees and bounce as quickly as you can for a few minutes. Well, you must be thinking about how this will help ease depression and its symptoms. The answer bouncing will oxygenate your brain and get some endorphins flowing.

The above listed are some of the ways you can handle your depression smartly. But above all, you need to understand the root cause of your depression. Try to fix that cause and help your mind to get rid of depression completely. Also, maintain a healthy morning and night routine. Give your body enough sleep, pamper yourself with a small token of gifts, start journaling, make new friends, and never shy away to share your depression with your dear ones. Maintaining a balanced diet is also extremely important. Stay healthy, keep depression at bay!