Our emotional, social and psychological well-being are all included in our mental health. It also affects how we make decisions, handle stress, and interact with other people in our lives. Because it affects our thoughts, behaviours, and emotions, emotional and mental health is significant because it is an essential aspect of our lives. Being emotionally balanced helps us keep our relationships strong, adjust to life's changes, and helps us deal with difficulties. Spiritual Leader Sri Preethaji, Co-creator - of Ekam & Author - Of the Four Sacred Secrets, explains the importance of mental wellness and why one should opt for alternate healing over medical healing.
Sri Preethaji: How can the mind ever be separated from what happens to the body or the health of the body? I want you to look at the inter-relationship between the mind's wellness and the body's health at purely physical and energetic levels. On the physical plane, the mind and the brain are interconnected. What happens in your mind are your thoughts and your emotions. Your perceptions have a direct impact on shaping the neural circuitry and neural chemistry of your brain. If you are mentally agitated or depressed, that state of mind immediately affects your brain. In your brain, the neuro peptides will release and pump into the bloodstream, which will then impact the enzyme interaction of the entirety of your body - pushing your body into a state of disease and ill-health. Every repetitive emotion and every repetitive thought process has a profound impact on the brain. In the second, the energetic dimension- when you continuously move into a space of fear, anxiety, or depression, your mind constantly projects scenarios and situations you don't want to happen.
What is fear? What is anxiety? It is an image in your head that something terrible may happen tomorrow, and something can go wrong. What is depression? Depression is that painful recognition of something you don't have. Your mind is dwelling in sorrow, in unhappiness.
Sri Preethaji: It is funny that alternate healing as a word has so much come into vogue today. Medicine and recovery from the disease are as old as life itself. Every human, every creature, be it any animal, knows instinctively and their generational information passed on from grandparent to parent to children on what they need to eat when they are sick and how to fast to gain health. This knowledge of body healing has been the science developed in every country and culture over centuries.
Depending on your situation and your need, you can choose any form of medicine that feels natural to you.
