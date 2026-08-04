Why financial uncertainty feels more stressful than bad news, according to a mental health expert

Uncertainty about money can create more anxiety than financial setbacks. Know why the unknown affects mental health and practical ways to manage financial stress.

Financial uncertainty (Image AI Generated)

A friend once told me she checks her bank balance the way some people check the weather. First thing in the morning, almost without thinking, she braces for what she'll find. She isn't in debt and her job is secure enough. But the checking has become a ritual, a small act of vigilance against a future she can't fully control. I hear versions of this story often from clients and colleagues and even from strangers at conferences who approach me after a talk to ask why they feel so on edge when nothing has technically gone wrong yet.

That word "yet" holds the answer. It's the difference between being stressed about something that has happened and being on guard for something that might, and the two are not the same.

How uncertainty affects the brain and body?

According to Prakriti Saxena Poddar, Clinically Trained Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert, "When we've been worried about something and then it happens, like a job loss, a market crash, or a diagnosis, the body can experience a strange kind of relief because at least now it knows what it's dealing with. Uncertainty denies us even that. The brain, unable to predict an outcome, simply keeps the worry switched on.

Researchers have found that this unresolved not-knowing can be more taxing on the nervous system than confirmed bad news, because the threat never resolves into something the body can respond to and then recover from."

What is future burden?

There's a term researchers have introduced for this particular kind of dread: future burden. It is the stress that builds from living with weak financial safety nets, where a single setback could cascade into several. It isn't the same as ordinary worry. It's the ruminating and calculating, again and again.

What happens if the roof needs repair and school fees are due the same month? What troubles me most as someone who works in wellbeing is that future burden doesn't sit quietly in the background. It reaches forward and takes from the present. The hours you have with your family today are spent imagining a future that may never play out the way you fear. That is real time lost.

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How a scarcity mindset affects mental wellbeing?

The expert further explains, "I've watched the scarcity mindset do something particularly unkind: It convinces people that joy is a luxury item, one of the first things to go when money feels tight. The dinner with old friends gets postponed. The hobby that requires a few new materials gets shelved. People don't always realize that this is precisely the wrong moment to let those things go.

Connection and small pleasures are part of what builds the resilience people will need to get through the very uncertainty they're bracing for. Cutting back on time with others and everyday joys isn't prudence. It's often the first crack in the foundation that helps one withstand instability."

Economic uncertainty isn't going away on any predictable timeline. Even though the market is beyond our control, the nervous system is not fixed. It responds each day to what we choose to do next. Unlike the market, that is something we still get to decide.

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