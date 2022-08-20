Why Are 24*7 Medical Facilities Necessary For Our Elders? Explains Dr Prateek

Dr Prateek Bhardwaj shares a wide range of determinants that determines the medical problems impacting the quality of life of the elderly.

We all have grandparents or ageing parents at home, to whom we always try to provide the best, just like they took care of us when needed. In addition, an ageing population tends to have a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, physical disabilities, mental illnesses and other comorbidities. So Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, Coo, Vesta Elder Care, shares many reasons that make it to the list of why we should care for our elders. People's physical strength, psychology, and behavioural patterns change with age and may become quite unstable. In addition, some studies highlighted that the elderly encounter a range of physical, social and psychological issues due to living with chronic health conditions and require care and support in the areas:

1) psychological health;

2) social activities and relationships;

3) efforts related to mobility, self-care and domestic life.

To bring comfort and ease to the life of the elders who need care, we can take all the necessary steps to add to their emotional and mental wellness.

With the passing age, their body becomes feeble. Hence, older adults are more susceptible to illnesses like blood pressure, heart failure, diabetes, and arthritis. These are a few of the thousands of ailments that older people may get exposed to if they are not provided with proper care in their old age. The senior populace needs the appropriate medication to remain healthy. It begins with adequate medical care, such as doctor's visits, dental care, foot care, eye care, physical therapy and psychiatric therapy, if needed. If they need assistance taking pills or insulin shots, a home health care system may be added to their daily care plan.

A wide range of determinants determines the medical problems impacting the quality of life of the elderly. Such as:

social concerns, i.e. children moving out of their parent's home for occupation and isolating the elders without any physical support in daily activities; maltreatment towards the elderly; poor knowledge about the risk factors; nutritional and food requirements; Financial constraints like reduction in income upon retirement, to the extent that it may interfere with bare necessities of life; Healthcare system factors- lack of adequate health insurance system for the elderly coupled with accessibility concerns and deficiencies in the government healthcare system; Physical correlates

Many studies state that most older people expressed their desire to contend with their ailments and maintain independence. However, environmental factors interfered with these efforts, including a lack of professional advice on self-care strategies, poor communication and coordination of services, and lack of information on services such as care pathways.

Conclusion

Consequently, it is estimated that the number of people aged 60+ shall be approx 1.2 billion in 2025 and, by 2050, be two billion. Old age is one of those sensitive stages, where things become very delicate, be it health or financial or social, as they rely more on others to survive, even if they don't want to. Unfortunately, the populace of elderly with unmet care and support needs is surging substantially due to the problems facing the formal and informal care system. As a result, it turns out to be our responsibility to address the unmet needs of our older generations as a priority.

