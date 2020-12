It is important to stay at home, maintain physical distance, and avoid crowds to keep COVID-19 at bay. But such practices are also pushing people into isolation, which is adding to their stress. Nature has come to the rescue for many people, helping them cope with the physical and mental challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 lockdown increases arguments and conflicts between parents and teenagers

According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, the COVID-19 pandemic drove many urban dwellers into nature for the first time in years. Finding peace and quiet was one of most common reasons for visiting natural areas and parks during this stressful time. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but will you get the shot?

For the study, researchers at the University of Vermont (UVM) in the US surveyed visitors to 25 parks and natural areas around greater Burlington in Vermont. Also Read - Experts identify biomarkers that could help predict severe SARS-CoV-2 infection

After the state introduced COVID-19 health protocols – including social distancing, business and school closures and travel restrictions – nearly 70 per cent of park users increased their visits to local nature, according to the researchers. Surprisingly, they found that 26 per cent of people visiting parks during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic had rarely – or never – visited nature in the previous year.

The team surveyed a sample of over 400 people, out of which as many as 81 per cent of respondents reported increased importance for green spaces and access to them. Their most common reasons for visiting natural areas and parks during the pandemic were: finding safe spaces to socialize, getting outside, exercise, connecting to nature, finding peace and quiet, birding, dog walking, and spending time with children.

While 66 per cent of respondents used these natural areas to find peace and quiet, 32 per cent reported these places as spaces for contemplation – all of which have been shown to reduce stress.

Nature is a good medicine for mental health

Nature can provide people with multiple physical and mental health benefits. Spending time with nature can boost your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic, said Lisa M. Carlson, president of the American Public Health Association (APHA), in a statement issued at a time when countries around the world started imposing lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

“Getting outside to breathe fresh air, see the sun rise, feel the breeze — these can be centering experiences that are vital to our mental wellness. It’s good medicine, and time with nature doesn’t require a prescription,” stated Carlson asking people to embrace nature — while practicing physical distancing.

Research has shown that people are significantly more likely to report good health and well-being if they spend 120 minutes a week in nature. However, Carlson noted, people spend more than 90% of their time indoors — and that was before the widespread isolation caused by COVID-19.

Fear of COVID-19 infection and social restrictions are taking a heavy toll on people’s mental health, with many reports indicating rise in mental problems like anxiety and depression.

Carlson stated that experiencing the natural world can provide relief from the stress and anxiety during this trying time.

How to get most out of nature during the pandemic

You don’t need to go far to connect to nature. You can simply walk in your neighbourhood while practicing safe distancing from other people. Here are some other ways for getting most out of nature during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plant trees or flowers in your backyard or terrace or balcony

If you’re living in an urban area, where you cannot easily access green spaces, watch nature videos or listen to recordings of natural sounds.

You can also take a virtual tour of a National Park.

Being in nature, or even viewing scenes of nature, can not only improve your mood and make you feel better emotionally, but also contributes to your physical wellbeing. Spending time in nature can help reduce blood pressure, heart rate, and muscle tension. So, staying connected to nature is even more critical during this crisis.