Weathering The Storm: Supporting Senior Citizens' Mental Well-Being In Monsoon

Training the caregiver and orienting them towards elder's health regarding seasonal variation can help them be more proactive before the season and take precautions to avoid illnesses

A growing population of senior adults worldwide requires support systems and infrastructure to address their quality of life through a holistic healthcare system. Hence, the need for specialised services such as senior health care. The COVID-19 pandemic has made us aware of the need to step up mental health care. Our ancient wisdom of medicine - ayurveda, which is the science of life, has focussed on the well-being of an Individual through following specific disciplines according to age, geographical place, seasons etc. They call it Ritu Carya. It requires following specific fields between 15 days of the previous season and 15 days of the forthcoming season. Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, M.B.B.S., DNB., PGDDN (Developmental Neurology), at Columbia Pacific Communities,explains how this helps individuals with their physiological life processes and can prevent illnesses.

Seasonal Affections

During monsoons, individuals are restrained from going out and prefer to stay indoors. Single residents are at a high risk of depression due to the lack of sunlight. There is much clinical research to show that lack of the sun can disturb the circadian rhythm, which affects the release of neurotransmitters like melatonin and serotonin, which regulate mood. So, during the monsoon, sleeplessness and sadness are felt, called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

How To Address SAD?

"You are what you eat". Our food plays a vital role in impacting the mind. If one follows every season in appreciating the season's yields, micronutrients and trace elements from that food will help tremendously to support health. So, one must eat only seasonal vegetables and fruits.

Indoor Engagement

Living in a community wherein health is addressed at various levels, social engagements through season-friendly activities are organised. Food and nutrition awareness talks, new recipe exchanges for the season and recalling grandma's recipes through cooking competitions are a few of the activities. Indoor activities such as board games and book reading clubs are some activities that connect individuals socially and alleviate the anxiety of being alone.

Mindfulness Matters

A healthy and engaging mind is a doorway to positive ageing. Such mindful movements like Tai Chi and yoga as part of either group activity or practising them alone will help address mental well-being. Breathing exercises through pranayama calms the mind and helps get clarity. Caregivers should be first elder companions and then professional caregivers. Their role plays an essential part in filling the void of loneliness. So, if the caregiver empathises and connects with the elder, elder care becomes more holistic. Training the caregiver and orienting them towards elder's health regarding seasonal variation can help them be more proactive before the season and take precautions to avoid illnesses.

Conclusion: Seeking help for mental well-being holds a lot of social stigmas. Many portals serve through tele counselling, which can help senior adults reach out for psychological support.

