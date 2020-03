This is a good time to realise that your family must always come first for you. You need to give more importance to them than your job or hobbies or even friends. @Shutterstock

The whole world is in quarantine. This means you are too. Life can be unsettling right now and you may feel a sense of loss. But this is the need of the hour and you need to follow the self-isolation laws. Coronavirus cases are surging across the world and also in India. In the last 24 hours itself there have been more than 100 new positive cases. So, it is a must that you do not step beyond the four walls of your house. As a responsible citizen, you need to do this not only to keep yourself safe but also to make sure that the community as a whole remain safe.

So, what do you do during these 21 days? Many people are coming up with innovative things to keep them occupied. Here we speak about a few life lessons that this period of quarantine can teach us.

Your family comes first

This is a good time to realise that your family must always come first for you. You need to give more importance to them than your job or hobbies or even friends. Your loved ones are the only ones who will stand by you at all times. Now, since you are cooped up in your house with them, show your love and appreciation for them. Do little things to make their day brighter and spend some quality time together.

Learn to love yourself

You may never get the opportunity again to spend so much time with yourself. Use this coronavirus quarantine time wisely. Introspect and learn to be comfortable with yourself. Learn to love your own company. This will help you get through this tough time.

Learn the importance of self-discipline

It will be very easy to take things easy during this time of self-isolation. But try to maintain some discipline. Get up every morning at the same time and go to bed at the same time every night. Avoid junk food and cook yourself healthy meals. Do some housework and exercise daily. This will keep you mentally and physically fit. This is a good time to learn the importance of discipline. It will also help you in life later on.

