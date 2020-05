Meditation is one of the most important yet peaceful exercises to do in order to relax your mind and keep it stress-free. But at times sitting calmly to meditate gets a bit difficult as your mind goes places and is hardly able to be stable. So what if you have an alternative of sitting in a definite position to meditate? Yes, there is yet another surprising way to meditate which does not involve sitting still and observing the pace of your breath. We are talking about walking meditation which is a great way for everyone to begin your relaxation journey. Also, it can easily complement the regular practice of seated meditations. Also Read - Mindful morning routines to boost your productivity

What is walking meditation all about?

Walking meditation is all about learning to be aware as you walk and be mindful of each step you take. It's not like taking a normal walk, it includes gathering awareness and paying more attention to your bodily sensations and thoughts. This is the art of thinking and ideating without obsessing over a particular thought. When you pay more attention to walking, your body is likely to get out of the autopilot mode and makes you wonder about some important and rejuvenating thoughts.

What are the benefits of walking meditation?

Apart from easily complementing seated meditation, walking meditation helps in getting your focus stronger. This form of relaxation technique can be easily integrated into our daily schedule. It can help you calm and relax more especially during the difficult times of immense stress and anxiety. It helps in fighting laziness and gathers your thoughts together whenever you feel fidgety. Also, walking meditation can be done for a longer period of time which helps in building stamina. Take a look at the step by step guide to begin walking meditation:

Select a perfect walking spot

Since it is the lockdown period, you don’t need to step out to practice this. You just have to pick a peaceful place which can either be your balcony, rooftop, garden or even your living room. Make sure that you choose a spot which is a bit silent and has minimal distractions.

Pick a fixed time

Selecting a time for exercising should be already there in your routine. Plus keep some time out for meditation as well, preferably morning is the most ideal one. It is a good way to clear your mind and concentrate through walking before you begin your day. If not mornings, you can experiment with whatever time suits you the best and makes you feel the most at peace to meditate.

Try going slow

It is recommended that you walk slower than your usual pace. To start your session, take a deep breath, place your hands wherever you feel comfortable, and begin walking. Make sure that you pay enough attention at every step that you are taking and you should feel every movement of your feet and your bodily sensations. You can also count your steps till 10 and then turn back to start over. When you are practicing walking meditation, you may focus on the lifting and falling of your foot instead of breathing.

Pay heed to your thoughts

It is likely for a million thoughts to cross your mind which will make you think about different circumstances and situations. Therefore identify such memories and emotions and let go of them. Just avoid over-analyzing or criticizing these feelings and just let them pass. You keep walking at the fixed pace and try to bring your mind back to the reality and concentrate with each step.