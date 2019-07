Kundalini yoga is an ancient healing practice and the first yoga ever created. It is now scientifically proven that this yoga activates certain parts of your brain that is responsible for awareness. It also generates more balanced control and benefits the nervous system on a cellular level while increasing your energetic awareness.

The literal meaning of Kundalini is ‘coiled like a serpent’. This yoga aims to awaken the energy that lies at the base of the spine. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘kundal’, which means circular. It refers to a coiled snake sitting at the base of your spine. This is supposed to be the life force of a person.

This coiled energy represents the creative potential of an individual. It travels through the chakras to distribute its energy throughout the body. The main purpose of performing kundalini yoga is to target the nervous system and create harmony in your body. It consists of breathing exercises, postures, meditation and chants like ‘Sat Nam’ meaning ‘truth is my identity’. It can help you increase physical vitality and consciousness.

However, it must be done in the right manner. Not doing so can prove to be dangerous. It is a potent form of yoga and everything potent can be dangerous if not handled properly. According to Sadhguru, Kundalini yoga helps you reach a heightened state of energy and gives you another dimension of perception. It is a blend of Bhakti Yoga, Raja Yoga and Shakti Yoga.

There are various types of kriyas and meditations that come under kundalini yoga. Here, we will tell you about kundalini meditation. This is easy to perform, and it offers many benefits.

HOW DO YOU START KUDALINI MEDITATION?

This is one of the easiest meditations that you can perform on your own. You just need to know the right way to do it and be focused and disciplined. Here is how you can go about it. Sit comfortably on a yoga mat. Make sure your legs are crossed and your spine is straight. Now, place your palms together as if you are in prayer. Your palms should be at the center of the chest with your fingers pointing up. Close your eyes and focus at the point between your eyebrows. This is where your 6th chakra is located. While you breath, divide it in four equal parts, emptying your lungs on the fourth. On each part of inhale and exhale, pull your navel point toward the spine. One full breath cycle should ideally take around 7 to 8 seconds. Notably, the stronger you pump the navel the more energy you will generate. If you find it difficult to concentrate, start reciting the mantra Sa -Ta – Na – Ma in your head. ‘Sa’ means infinity, ‘Ta’ means life, ‘Na’ means death, and ‘Ma’ means rebirth.

HOW DOES KUNDALINI YOGA BENEFIT YOUR BODY AND MIND?

This is the yoga of awareness that brings with it a plethora of health benefits. It makes you strong, alleviates your stress and helps to keep breathing disorders at bay. Read on to know its benefits in detail.

Improves mental well-being

Kundalini yoga includes various meditation techniques and practices that can help in the treatment of psychiatric disorders. These disorders include obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), phobias, anxiety disorders, addictive and substance abuse disorders, major depressive disorders, dyslexia, grief, insomnia and other sleep disorders, says a 2004 study published in the Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Practicing kundalini yoga meditation encourages deep listening and exploration of the self. This further improves self-awareness and helps in solving problems. Some of its other benefits include mental clarity, enhanced productivity and effectiveness, and fulfillment.

Increases strength of your body and mind

Kundalini yoga sequences are strenuous. Also, there is little rest provided between the different poses. This make them more challenging and difficult. The aim of practicing these vigorous yoga poses is to strengthen your nervous and endocrine systems. There are certain kundalini kriyas that strengthens your abdominal muscles keeping diseases like abdominal pain, gastroesophageal reflux disease, cramping, irritable bowel syndrome, etc. at bay.

When the yoga movements combine with the breathing techniques, they serve as an effective core workout. Some of the kundalini yoga poses that target the core include downward dog, leg lifts, cobra, backbends and crunches. Performing them can also empower you and can help to improve confidence, self-reliance and willpower.

Reduces your stress level

According to a research published in the International Journal of Yoga, regular practice of kundalini yoga can significantly decrease the level of cortisol hormone, which is also known as ‘stress hormone.’ It can also decrease your respiration rate and increase activity of alpha waves (neural oscillations that are known to reduce depressive symptoms). This way, kundalini yoga calms you down. Actually, the breathing techniques help to calm your body and bring about positive changes in brain activity. This may help in effectively dealing with the negative effects of stress.

Helps you abstain from bad habits or addictions

Various studies in the field have stated that yoga is an effective complementary therapy for treating and preventing addictive behaviors. Majorly, some of the factors that contribute to bad behaviours or addictions include chronic stress, negative thinking, self-doubt, procrastination and resentment. And, regularly doing kundalini yoga actually helps in counteracting them. Yoga and meditation can help people cope with problems in their lives. They can increase insights and boost self-awareness. These factors are known to positively impact neural and behavioral processes involved in addiction and relapse.