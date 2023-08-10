Trauma And Spiritual Wellness: Expert Decodes The Link And Coping Mechanisms

An individual's spiritual health can be profoundly impacted by trauma. However, people can work to heal and restore their well-being with the right help and direction.

Spirituality alludes to an inner belief system that an individual has that gives meaning and purpose to life. It is a very subjective notion unaffected by society's superficial beliefs. For every individual, spirituality has its own meaning that takes them through life and establishes a solid foundation to foreground the purpose of life and how to fulfil it. When a person experiences a trauma-inducing event, it can have an unpropitious effect on their spiritual and mental wellness. Anyone who has gone through a traumatic or life-threatening situation runs the danger of developing long-lasting psychological wounds if the trauma is not treated. Hence, disrupting the equilibrium of life and spirituality. Since trauma is a common and acceptable emotional reaction to a profoundly upsetting or frightening incident, it might ultimately outweigh a person's capacity to cope.

Psychotherapist, Life Coach and M.D., Dr Chandni Tugnait spoke to https://www.thehealthsite.com/ on how an individual's spiritual health can be profoundly impacted by trauma. Read on to find out her explanation on this topic.

How Does Trauma Affect A Person?

Trauma can cause a person to lose touch with their beliefs, principles, and long-held convictions. A person is as strong as their mind is, and when their mind undergoes an intense experience, it can weaken them to the point that they start to question their own belief system. On top of that, when faced with trauma, a person may not be able to keep up with their own spiritual and self-care practices, which will take them further away from spirituality and wellness. Till the person does not accept and process the emotions associated with any experience, it is not possible to move on from it and live life in the best possible ways. Trauma and its associated emotions can be tough on an individual, so denial seems the best way forward. They might also experience feelings of helplessness, desolation, and isolation as a result of their suffering. There are always ways to move forward on the path to recovery and harmony.

Strategies To Reconnect With Your Spiritual Wellness

People can use meditation, mindfulness practices, and assistance from a credible spiritual advisor or therapist, among other strategies, to enhance their spiritual wellness. By making an effort to reconnect with their spiritual selves, people can use their traumatic experiences as stepping stones for growth and find a greater sense of meaning and purpose in life.

Reconnect With Self: Reconnect with your spiritual practices and rituals to restore calm and peace in life, to once again have a sense of direction and purpose each day. It will help in countering the stress and anxiety that a person may be experiencing after the trauma.

Prioritize Self-Care: Being proactive about your own self makes you realize where you are in your life and what needs to be done to create a balanced life once again. Do activities that you enjoy doing, spoil and pamper yourself a little to regain the sense of self.

Relationship-Building: When a person experiences trauma, they tend to isolate and alienate themselves from the people in their life. It is essential to stay in touch and be involved in the lives of those who are there for you and let them be there for you as well. It will help to process that trauma and eventually move past it.

Practice Forgiveness: Forgiveness can be very powerful in the healing process. Harboring negative emotions like anger and resentment can add to the emotional anguish that weighs heavily on your mind. Learning to let go and forgiving goes a long way in being able to cope with the life situation that you are forced to face.

Seek Professional Help: It is necessary to seek professional help because an expert will help you process the emotions you are unable to face or express. This helps in developing coping mechanisms, slowly accepting, and letting go of the trauma in order to move ahead in life.

An individual's spiritual health can be profoundly impacted by trauma. However, people can work to heal and restore their well-being with the right help and direction. Keep in mind that you are not alone.

