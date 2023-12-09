Transformative Nature Of Mystical Experiences And Their Role In Spiritual Awakening

Enlightenment is a spiritual experience that seems mystical and magical because one can truly understand it only when one experiences it and realizes the truth.

What is a mystical experience? When we look into the meaning of this term, it says something that inspires a sense of spiritual mystery, an awe or a fascination. Another part of the meaning also relates to the mystics or religious mysticism. It would be fascinating to delve further into the first aspect of it. If there is any experience or any phenomenon that someone hasn't experienced earlier, they categorize it as a mystical, an unknown experience that inspires awe and a sense of fantasy.

Mysticism

It is also popularly considered to be uniting or becoming one with God or the Absolute. It may sometimes also refer to any ecstasy or an altered state of Consciousness. This experience may be given a religious or a spiritual lens to view. Mysticism also refers to attaining insight into the ultimate or hidden truths about birth, death and life that bring about human transformation. Founder of AIR Institute of Realizations and Spiritual Leader AiR Atman in Ravi explains how various practices and experiences can bring about this transformation.

Mystical Experiences And Spiritual Awakening

Spirituality has existed since humans have existed, and many aspects of Spiritualispiritualityawe and fascination in humans. This is because only a few incline Spirituality and Spiritual Awakening. 1% of the population is physically blind, and the rest, 99%, is spiritually blind. In such a situation, a lesser explained and lesser occurring spiritual phenomena like Enlightenment, Realization of the Truth, Purification, Illumination, Sel-Realization, God-Realization and the experience of SatChitAnanda or Eternal Bliss in the Truth Consciousness are also taken as mystical experiences. These mystical experiences are lesser known to the ordinary person, and such rarely known experiences inspire awe and a sense of fantasy. Hence, they are also categorized as paranormal experiences.

Can These Mystical Experiences Lead To Transformation In Human Beings?

First, one should yearn for Spirituality, Self-Realization and God-Realization to get to the Spiritual path. Once the yearning is developed, the seeker can take the path of Spirituality, where there are stages of progression toward the ultimate Spiritual Awakening.

Passing through each stage is itself a magical, mystical experience. Every stage would take the seeker towards the ultimate goal of Spiritual Awakening. Thus, we can say that Spiritual experiences like Enlightenment, Realization of the Truth and living in SatChitAnanda are highly transformational. They alter the thought process of the individual who experiences them. He, then, not only understands but realizes who he truly is. He realizes that he is not the body, mind and ego but the Divine Soul, the Spark of Unique Life that came out of the Supreme Immortal Power, the Divine and will merge into the Divine after the body's death. He attains Liberation. Once an individual is enlightened, only his body experiences pain and suffering, but he is in Eternal Bliss and Peace. This experience is highly transformational and mystical. It is like metamorphosing from a caterpillar to a butterfly with wings and is liberated from the cocoon of suffering and the constant cycle of death and rebirth. And because this experience is hard to understand, it seems mystical and magical.

To Conclude

This mysterious, spiritual experience can completely transform the individual's life and take him towards the ultimate goal of Spiritual Awakening the attainment of Moksha, Nirvana or Salvation!

