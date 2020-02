Your morning routine may involve hitting the gym, reading the newspaper over a cup of coffee, and doing some household chores. Well these are good habits. But there are certain things that can ruin your mood, drain your energy, and make you less productive. Remember what you do first thing in the morning could set the tone for the rest of the day. Out today’s health tips series will talk about the bad habits that you should avoid doing in the morning.

Don’t press snooze

Experts say snoozing can trigger your brain back into its sleep cycle and leave you feeling groggy when you wake up again. So, try to commit to the first alarm, as difficult as it may be.

Don’t check your social media

Many people tend to check their social media first thing in the morning. But bombarding your brain with too much stimulus immediately after coming out of a relaxed sleep can leave you feeling stressed.

Don’t make your bed right away

Making your bed before you leave the house is a good habit that can spark chain reactions to other good habits. But don’t make your bed the second you wake up. Leaving your bed unmade initially can help kill off dust mites that thrive in a moist environment. Also, it will let out the moisture-laden air.

Don’t drink coffee before 10am

Researchers say our bodies produce higher amounts of the stress hormone cortisol, which helps us stay alert and energized, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The caffeine in coffee can interfere with your body’s cortisol production in the early morning. You can have your coffee after this magic hour. Once you’re out of bed, grab a glass or two of water instead to hydrate your body.

Avoid taking hot showers

Hot showers can lower your heart rate and make you feel too relax and dull. Instead, take a short, cold shower, which will leave you feeling fresh and more energetic in the morning.