We all get angry at some point of time. Anger is a normal, usually healthy, human emotion. It is a way of expressing your emotion when you face a situation that is upsetting, unjust, or threatening. But anger becomes a problem when it gets out of control. Uncontrolled anger can harm your health, your personal relationships and lead to problems at work. So, it’s important to deal with it in a positive way. As always, we are here to help you. Our today health tips series is all about how to manage your anger and express your feelings in healthier ways. Start applying these 4 anger management techniques from today.

Think before you speak

Anger can make you say things that you’ll regret later. It may not be in your hand to control the situation you’re in, but you can always control how you express your anger. Take a few moments to think before saying anything. When you’re calm, you may be able to express your anger/feelings in a better way- without hurting others.

Identify what’s really behind your anger

If you find yourself getting irritated or frustrated often, ask yourself, “What am I really angry about? Sometimes there could be a bigger problem behind it. Identifying the real triggers will help you communicate your anger better, take constructive action, and work towards a resolution. An underlying health problem, such as depression, trauma, or chronic stress, may also make you lose your temper.

Indulge in some physical activities

Regular exercise can help reduce stress that can make you feel angry. A brisk walk or run, or engaging yourself in some physical activities can cause your body to produce endorphins —chemicals in the brain that act as natural painkillers. This will improve your sleep, which in turn reduces stress.

Use humour to release tension

Lightening up the mood can help reduce tension. When things get tense, you may try using a little light-hearted humour. It can help you get your point across without offending the other person’s opinions. However, avoid being sarcastic or using mean-spirited humour — it can hurt other’s feelings and make things worse.