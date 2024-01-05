TM-Sidhi Program: How Does Transcendental Meditation Boost Mental Health?

VERIFIED

Transcendental Meditation (TM) entails silently chanting a mantra for intense relaxation. Repeating the mantra can calm your mind and achieve deep relaxation.

TM practitioners in India exhibit improved cognitive function and reduced stress levels compared to non-practitioners.

In a ground-breaking revelation, the Transcendental Meditation (TM) and TM-Sidhi programs emerge as panaceas for societal challenges, backed by staggering data showcasing their transformative impact on crime rates, mental health, and global harmony. Studies conducted in Indian cities like Delhi and Bhopal demonstrate crime reductions ranging from 16% to an astonishing 23% when the square root of 1% of the population practices the TM and TM-Sidhi programs together in large groups. TM practitioners in India exhibit improved cognitive function and reduced stress levels compared to non-practitioners.

Transcendental Meditation (TM) Technique

Dr Santosh Kumar, Additional Professor, AIIMS, Rishikesh & Dr Tony Nader, MD, PhD, Chairman, Global Union of Scientists for Peace,explain the legacy of the TM technique, founded by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and rooted in ancient Vedic wisdom, is poised to reshape societal well-being. A landmark study published in Social Indicators Research showcased a significant 23% reduction in violent crime during a U.S. demonstration project in Washington, DC, when the number of TM and TM-Sidhi practitioners in the project reached the square root of 1% of the city's population. This phenomenon, first predicted by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, is known as the Maharishi Effect.

Journal Of Conflict Resolution

TRENDING NOW

Beyond city borders, peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution pointed to the role of the TM and TM-Sidhi programs in diminishing international conflict and terrorism during the war in Lebanon, when large groups practised these programs in neighbouring Israel for two months. The path to social harmony, lower prejudice, and heightened community cohesion has been replicated and illuminated by studies on TM and the TM-Sidhi programs in journals such as the Journal of Social Behaviour and Personality and the Journal of Consciousness Studies.

Transcendental Meditation (TM) Practitioners

These revelations come as India boasts the most significant number of TM practitioners globally, exceeding 10 million individuals. With government support and scientific validation from institutions, the potential for the TM technique to address social and health challenges will gain unprecedented recognition. Furthermore, research in the Journal of Offender Rehabilitation indicated significant reductions in international conflict and global terrorism during three large coherence-creating assemblies of TM and TM-Sidhi experts, as measured by analysing data from the Rand Corporation.

Conclusion

Over 50 demonstrations and 28 empirical research studies published in leading peer-reviewed scholarly journals or professional conference proceedings have shown that large groups of experts are practising these technologies. Once the threshold number of the square root of 1% of a population is reached or surpassed, results include significant reductions in violence, crime, accidents, sickness, terrorism, and war.

You may like to read