Tired Of Hustle Culture? 5 Ways You Can Cope With It

The standard belief towards success and prosperity is having a stable job, working with one hundred per cent dedication and constantly striving to be better than our competitors. Employees must fulfill the role that they have been given and they must also try to do more than that at times. This has become the universal motto of work life. Work has become the first and foremost priority over everything else. People have already chosen to sacrifice their social life and personal life so that they can sustain in the midst of hustle culture. Do you know what the meaning of hustle culture is and are you aware that you are a major part of it? But, above all, the most important question is that is this lifestyle healthy?
The best way to define hustle culture is by including the following: always thinking about work, always staying engaged with work, not having time to relax and rest or even not choosing to relax and rest even if a person has some free time and the constant stress and pressure of overachieving.
The other aspects of hustle culture also include unrealistic pressure on employees, constant dissatisfaction of the work that people are putting so much effort to do, not getting the recognition that employees require unrealistic work targets and low income. This culture is bound to leave people feeling exhausted and burnt out mentally and physically.
It is needless to mention that hustle culture is toxic and not at all good for mental and physical health. Studies have reported that people who do not take time off develop serious illnesses like heart diseases, substance addictions, insomnia etc. To address this workaholic culture, there are several things that can be done.
