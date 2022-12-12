Tired Of Hustle Culture? 5 Ways You Can Cope With It

Get out of the toxic hustle culture and give your workaholic brain some rest!

The standard belief towards success and prosperity is having a stable job, working with one hundred per cent dedication and constantly striving to be better than our competitors. Employees must fulfill the role that they have been given and they must also try to do more than that at times. This has become the universal motto of work life. Work has become the first and foremost priority over everything else. People have already chosen to sacrifice their social life and personal life so that they can sustain in the midst of hustle culture. Do you know what the meaning of hustle culture is and are you aware that you are a major part of it? But, above all, the most important question is that is this lifestyle healthy?

Are You Aware That You Are Also A Part Of Hustle Culture?

The best way to define hustle culture is by including the following: always thinking about work, always staying engaged with work, not having time to relax and rest or even not choosing to relax and rest even if a person has some free time and the constant stress and pressure of overachieving.

The other aspects of hustle culture also include unrealistic pressure on employees, constant dissatisfaction of the work that people are putting so much effort to do, not getting the recognition that employees require unrealistic work targets and low income. This culture is bound to leave people feeling exhausted and burnt out mentally and physically.

Coping With Hustle Culture

It is needless to mention that hustle culture is toxic and not at all good for mental and physical health. Studies have reported that people who do not take time off develop serious illnesses like heart diseases, substance addictions, insomnia etc. To address this workaholic culture, there are several things that can be done.

First things first, stop comparing yourself with others. Your timeline is different from theirs and you too shall achieve our goal and success with time. The path to success is a long one and the factors that influence it are also different for every single person.

Keep putting your effort to be the best version of yourself at work. The only comparison you should note is what you used to be and how far you have come. This will keep you going even when you feel like the exhaustion is getting to you.

Keep a hobby outside of work. It is important to continue doing the things you love or you might lose purpose in life and this can take a huge toll on your mental health.

You also have to understand your limits and capacities. If you feel physically and mentally tired from work, you can rest for a while and find entertainment for a while. Avoid procrastinating so that you avoid work that never ends and needs to be completed on holidays or free time.

Do not become a workaholic. It is understandable that the work pressure is forcing you to constantly engage in just work but, insist yourself on taking the break that you so badly need.