Well, depression can cause lack of concentration and focus. How many times have you experienced that feeling of not being able to focus and concentrate? Often lack of concentration is a result of anxiety, stress, and fatigue. However, yoga can offer you the perfect solution. It not only help improve your ability to concentrate but it is also good for your overall personality and behaviour. Practising yoga daily can also improve a child’s overall health and state of mind.

These below-mentioned asanas must be performed alone, quietly, with attention to measured movements and controlled breathing. The advantages of doing this are that you will eventually become immune to distractions, irritants, etc. which helps with prolonged concentration.

Yogendra pranayama 1 (Equal breathing technique 1)

This asana is great for giving your brain all the nutrients it needs to help you focus and to help oxygenate your body.

Here’s how to do this asana

Step1: Stand erect, relaxed and with your feet apart

Step 2: You can also perform this asana while sitting in sukhasana or padmasana

Step 3: Inhale slowly and continuously

Step 4: Exhale in the same manner

Step 5: Practice ten rounds

Utkatasana or the chair pose

While practising this asana you are required to focus on one point in your body which in results improve concentration. Further, to hold the pose for a few breaths this asana requires you to control your body and mind.

Here’s how to do this asana

Step 1: Stand erect with your feet 12 inches apart and your arms resting by your side

Step 2: Inhale, raise your heels and simultaneous raise your arms parallel to the floor with your palms facing down. Alternatively, you can hold on to a firm chair or window sill for support while you raise your heel off the floor

Step 3: Exhale, lower your body to the squatting position, thighs touching your calves

Step 4: Slowly, inhale and come up to the starting position

Talasana III or the palm tree pose (third variation)

This yoga pose massages your spinal cord and helps you to open up your chest. It also helps release stress and calms the mind, helps you to concentrate properly.

Here’s how to do this asana

Step 1: Stand erect with your feet 12 inch apart and keep your chest forward

Step 2: Inhale, raise your arms upward and join them above your head

Step 3: Simultaneously rise on toes

Step 4: At a maximum position of a stretch, maintain the asana for four seconds.

Step 5: Exhaling lower your arms and bring your heels down