This New Year Make Your Home Festive-Ready With Natural Products

VERIFIED

With the season being all about a fresh new beginning and removing all that is old and dirty from dwellings, here are a few tips on cleaning the house effectively.

Dr Latha V Anand, a PhD in Biotechnology, suggests utilising natural products to clean houses rather than severe chemicals to celebrate this new year. With the season being all about a fresh new beginning and removing all that is old and dirty from dwellings, here are a few tips on cleaning the house effectively:

Floor Cleaning: Natural floor cleaners are imperative for safe and clean homes. This is especially important if you have pets or kids because other floor cleaners consist of active chlorine systems, which may leave harmful residue post-usage on the floors; instead, Herbal Floor Cleaner uses the power of neem where cleaning is done naturally and effectively, thereby protecting you from hundreds of disease-causing germs. The best way to clean the floor is by washing it in parts. Remember to squeeze out the excess amount of water. Cleaning Kitchen Slabs: Kitchen counters are known for their tough stains from cooking and cutting. In such cases, it is essential to use a cleaner with anti-bacterial properties, which ensures a germ-free kitchen counter and a fresh, long-lasting fragrance, leading to a wholesome and healthier cooking experience. Cleaning the Store Room: It is essential to clean the storeroom and ensure that each corner is appropriately cleaned as grains and other groceries are stored there. If the room is not washed and adequately maintained, moths and insects breed in the containers. At such times, ensure the place is nicely cleaned using neem or neem oil. Cleaning Children's Rooms: Children's rooms must have high cleanliness. Infants in the house are likelier to play with toys and stay in contact with the floor most of the time. Hence, cleaning surfaces with an anti-bacterial and natural cleaner is essential. Cleaning Corners: More likely than not, we forget to clean corners where dust and spiders spin their webs and make it their home. Instead, use a cloth dipped in infused water to clean them. This will ensure a thorough clean-up is comprised of the goodness of Neem and leaves a fresh, long-lasting fragrance.

Conclusion

Dr Latha V Anand, a PhD in Biotechnology, says, "Chemicals are used extensively because we assume harsher chemicals clean better. In India, we have been effectively using natural products for home cleaning for centuries, giving us the same results as modern chemical products. Neem-based products are perfect for homes that are looking at adopting Eco-friendly options. Before you bring any cleaning product home, read the back of the label. Choose products with natural ingredients over chemicals. Using natural products are not only beneficial for homes but also the environment. Shift to natural products and do yourself and the environment a big favour."