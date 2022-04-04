This Is How You Should Meditate to Get Real Results

This is a very simple exercise that can automatically rejuvenate you in the morning. Do this as soon as you wake up. Deep breathing can also be done through other workouts like yoga or during meditation. Both these practices will help you stay grounded, release all the pent up negative energy, increase focus and also help with any symptoms of anxiety in case you have it.

Meditation enables you to become mentally resilient and manage situations with a very calm mind. But are you doing it properly? This is how you should meditate every day to get results.

Meditation is a practice that has so many benefits to help you make your life happier and healthier. There is no minimum age to practise meditation, it can be done by anybody no matter how old you are. When you are faced with life's challenges without the proper training in yoga you may not be able to handle the situation very well. Meditation is a powerful tool that enables you to become mentally resilient and manage a crisis or any tough situation with a very calm mind.

Practice Meditation The Right Way To Clear Your Mind

Practising meditation regularly also brings a host of other benefits like the clarity of mind; focus, discipline, an increase in willpower, emotional regulation, and inner peace.

Quality over quantity

Anything that you undertake in life needs to be done in a proper way and this includes meditation. For instance, you may be eating meals thrice a day and never experience hunger. But this does not necessarily translate into nutrition for the body because it depends on the quality of food that you are consuming. With the right kind of diet, you will gain health, increase immunity, and keep away diseases. But on the other hand, if you are filling your stomach with processed food and an improper diet then no matter how much you eat it will only cause more problems. Rather than do this, even eating one serving of fruit or vegetables in a day can work wonders for your overall well being. This is exactly the same way that meditation also works.

Work smart to get good results

Along with hard work, you must also work in a smart way using your intelligence to reap the maximum benefit of your meditation practice. Take for example an emotion like anger, there are so many sayings that talk about anger, hurting the person feeling it rather than to whom it is directed. Thus it is important that in the process of meditation you must keep away emotions like anger, guilt, jealousy, shame, hatred etc. When you keep your mind clean and pure of these emotions then you will be able to reap the maximum benefits from your meditation practice. There are spiritual texts stating that chanting any mantra 2 million times will give you the power of Mantra meditation.

Meditate regularly

Practice makes perfect and anything needs to be done with a level of consistency and commitment if you want to see the result. If you were interested in learning how to cook but ended up cooking only once a week or a few times a month then it is next to impossible that you will be able to pick up the skill. But if you started cooking regularly within a few months you will be able to see a stark difference in the way that you cook and see the level of expertise that you have achieved over the practice.

Our body is made up of many chemicals and if you take any motion like anger it has a certain reaction within us. This does not have a favourable effect on either our mental health or physical health. But only on the other hand when you eliminate these emotions from your life you will be able to develop the bliss chemical and increase the release of happy hormones in your body like oxytocin, dopamine, endorphins etc. In this way, you need to ground yourself and practice meditation on a regular basis in a clean and quiet environment to receive its benefits.

You may like to read

(The article is contributed by yoga master and spiritual guru, Grand Master Akshar)