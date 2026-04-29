Success isn’t happiness: Why young professionals feel burnt out despite achieving it all

Many young professionals achieve success but still feel unhappy. Explore why burnout happens and what truly matters for long-term happiness and mental well-being.

A question worth asking at the outset is: why do we want success? We want success because we believe it will make us happy. And yes, you spell happy with three Ps, because these three Ps are the three keys to happiness. But we will come to that later. If success is meant to make us happy, then an important question arises: if we aren't happy, are we really successful? What is the purpose of success if we feel exhausted and burnt out?

Hidden cost of success

According to AiR Atman in Ravi, Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader, "Here is the hard reality: young professionals do not feel worn out despite their success; rather, they often feel this way because of their success. That is the nature of the beast. Success comes at a price. Success is not happiness. Happiness is success. Look at young professionals today. They are doing well. They have stable jobs, rising incomes and access to opportunities that earlier generations could only dream of. By all external measures, they should be happy. Yet many are not. Beneath this visible success lies a quieter reality - fatigue, disengagement, and in some cases, a deep sense of unfulfillment."

Burnout beyond workload

Burnout is no longer limited to long hours or physical overwork. Even those who are not working extreme schedules often feel mentally drained. This suggests that the problem is deeper than workload.

Endless cycle of ambition

One key reason lies in ambition itself. Right from our childhood, we are conditioned to be successful. We are expected to excel, to succeed, to remain ahead. As we grow older, this conditioning evolves into a structured lifelong pursuit- get a good job, earn money, and grow rapidly, never stopping. There is nothing inherently wrong with ambition. The problem is that we never stop.

Living on a treadmill of achievement

We reach one summit after another, accomplish one milestone after another, only to move on to our next objective. And that's how we remain constantly on the go, but never at peace with ourselves. Dissatisfaction takes hold of us, and the elation of accomplishment soon gives way to new aspirations. Over time, life begins to feel like a treadmill - we keep running yet feel like we are going nowhere.

Work-life boundaries are disappearing

Another modern-day challenge is the blurring of boundaries between work and personal life. Work no longer ends at the office. It follows us home through emails, messages and notifications. Although we might not be at work, our minds cannot help but be focused on work through emails, messaging, and notifications. Our bodies might be resting, but not our minds. And when our minds do not get some rest, exhaustion becomes inevitable.

You may like to read

Pressure to display success

Adding to this is the growing pressure of appearances. Today, success is not just experienced; it is displayed. Titles, designations, cars, homes all of these things serve as status symbols. Young professionals feel the pressure of living up to their achievements despite having already accomplished much. Comparison ends contentment.

Pleasure vs true happiness

All of this revolves around an even more fundamental problem that is seldom recognised. We confuse pleasure with happiness. Professional growth and material success bring excitement, thrill and temporary joy. But these are fleeting. They belong to pleasure, not to true happiness.

Why peace matters more than pleasure?

Pleasure is momentary. Happiness is enduring. When pleasure fades, it often leaves behind restlessness and discontent. But true happiness is built on more than just pleasure, happiness is constructed from peace and satisfaction. Peace is the core element of happiness; without it, no matter how successful someone may be, they will never achieve happiness. That is because successful people can still feel empty. When work becomes purely transactional, driven only by targets, outputs and rewards, it slowly loses meaning and is no longer a source of joy.

And then there is greed. Need is natural; it needs to be fulfilled. Greed is endless; it cannot be fulfilled. When need is replaced by greed, satisfaction disappears. There is always more to chase, more to achieve, more to accumulate. Greed is a bottomless pit; it keeps us ungrateful. We never stop desiring and desire is the cause of suffering.

This does not mean that ambition or success is wrong. Some amount of noteworthy success is acceptable. But there has to be some balance and integration into our lives. For starters, when we find ourselves doing a job which makes us happy and brings joy into our lives because of what we love to do, our work starts becoming enjoyable. This is all the more important to ensure that we keep our priorities straight and follow our passion.

A sense of purpose in life makes work a lot different. In the absence of this connection, even roles that pay very well will lack meaning. But again, it is essential to know how to set limits for ourselves. Boundaries, which would enable us to rest, think and rejuvenate. Mindfulness, meditation, slow pace of life, nature, and asanas are all indispensable in modern life.

To stop ourselves from feeling burnt out and exhausted, we have to make a change in our viewpoint. Achievement is merely the first pinnacle of happiness. It gives us pleasure, ephemeral joy. Beyond achievement lies fulfilment- a state that comes from gratitude, contentment and peace and beyond fulfilment lies purpose.

Three Ps of lasting happiness

Purpose gives direction. It gives meaning to both success and struggle. While each of us may have our individual purpose, the ultimate purpose of life is to realise the truth of who we are. We are divine beings, the soul, a part of the divine. That is where lasting happiness lies. Not in success alone, but in understanding what success is truly for? And that is why I spell happiness with three Ps. To not feel burnt out, in the long run, we need the three Ps, the three keys to happiness: peace, purpose and pleasure.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.