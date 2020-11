Are you suffering from insomnia? Sleeping becoming a hard task for you? Well, insomnia is a fairly common sleep disorder that makes it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep for a longer time. Insomnia leads to several health diseases since the person suffering from it doesn’t give their body the minimum amount of sleep which is required. According to a recent report, there are some people who experience shorter period of sleeplessness and there are also a few who suffer for months. Are you a victim of short term or long term insomnia too? Don’t worry, we get it! Regardless of how often you have insomnia, acupressure may provide some relief. Acupressure involves using physical touch to stimulate pressure points that correspond to different aspects of physical and mental health. Also Read - Spending sleepless nights? Here's how your sleep affects your immunity

While you can have acupressure done by a professional, you can also try stimulating pressure points on your own. In this article, let's understand these four effective pressure points that can help you sleep better at night. Also, find out more about the science behind using acupressure for sleep.

An Mian

When it comes to acupressure, An Mian are traditional points for treating insomnia. Some experts also suggest to use this pressure point to treat anxiety, vertigo and headaches.

How to find the pressure point: These points are on either side of your neck. To find them, place a finger behind each earlobe, and move the fingers just behind the bony protrusion. For these types of acupuncture, use light pressure.

LV3

Another very effective acupressure point to treat insomnia is LV3. This is also known as Tai Chong. According to the researchers, this acupressure point may help with unexplained insomnia, as well as stress and anxiety-related sleeplessness.

KD3

KD3 which is also known as Taixi, can help ease insomnia. This point is located just above the heel on the inside of the foot.

According to the studies, acupressure on these points improved sleep quality in middle-aged and older adult participants with hypertension. It also helped lower their blood pressure to healthy levels.

Yin Tang

One of the most effective pressure point for beating insomnia is the Yin Tang point. You will find this point in the center of your eyebrows, just above the nose. According to the researchers, applying pressure to this point may help relieve insomnia and other issues, including – fear, agitation and restlessness.

Acupressure Has Deep Roots

Acupressure has historical roots that go back well over 5,000 years to both India and China. There’s some debate over which region originated it first, but there is significant historical evidence corroborating the use of both acupressure and acupuncture therapy to help relax, treat disease, and champion wellness.

“Acupressure points can target the specific ways your body needs balance, and when you’re balanced specific to your conditions, you will sleep better.” —Stefanie Dilibero, acupuncturist.