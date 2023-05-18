Sound Therapy: Dr Anju Sharma Says It Can Be Effective For Wellness Of People With Hectic Schedule

Sound Therapy: Dr Anju Sharma Says It Can Be Effective For Wellness Of People With Hectic Schedule

Can sound therapy help workaholics relax even amidst their hectic schedule?

In the fast-paced life, while we are focused about work, career, growth and achievements, we are losing out on mental peace and calm. In order to fulfill our goals and reach greater heights, we are compromising our health which you may not realize now but later. It is high time to realize and practice 'Pause'. Give some time to yourself to rejuvenate and regain balance. Dr Anju Sharma, a Sound Healing Master and Tedx Speaker, spoke to The Health Site and explained the importance and benefits of sound therapy for busy people with a hectic schedule.

Our mind and body are aligned. When one of them overworks, it hampers the functions of the other. People who live a busy and unsettled life often suffer burnout after a point that hampers their health both physically and mentally. You need to practice something that helps in releasing stress, bringing balance and allowing holistic rejuvenation of the system. Sound healing therapy is a great way of putting your brain and body to a harmonious state of being. This therapy uses different sound frequencies to relieve pressure, stress and bring calmness. If you are someone who works day and night, you must read the following benefits of sound therapy and how to use it to fix everyday woes.

Benefits Of Sound Therapy For People Who Are Constantly Occupied With Work

Sound therapy has these 3 benefits.

Holistic Wellness

Sound therapy aims at physical, mental and emotional wellness. The name 'Sound Healing' depicts that this technique focuses on holistic healing through different sounds. The vibrations released from a sound pose an impact on our mind and body which helps in releasing triggers and promoting the feeling of well-being.

Lower The Risk Of Anxiety And Depressive Disorders

It is highly likely that over-working and keeping oneself busy can take a toll on your mental health. This can put you at risk of chronic stress, anxiety attacks and depression. Sound therapy helps alleviate stress, promote wellness and helps you feel relaxed.

Reduce Physical Woes

Pain and inflammation are the two most common outcomes of overworking. Erratic schedules can cause fatigue which makes your body an easy target for chronic pain. Surprisingly, sound therapy not only aids mental but also physical health. Using this healing practice can reduce and prevent physical ailments.

Conclusion

Sound therapy uses a range of instruments to bring the mind and body to equilibrium. If you are dealing with fatigue and mental breakdown due to hectic schedule, consult an experienced sound healing master to help you overcome potential problems.

