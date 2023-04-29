Sound Therapy: 7 Ways Older Adults Can Benefit From It As Per Dr Anju Sharma

New studies state that sound therapy can have unlimited benefits and it can also help older adults with stress, anxiety and better cognitive function.

Music is one thing that can instantly uplift our mood whether we feel low, stressed, depressed, demotivated, etc. There is always a musical tone that helps us feel good. Sound therapy is a great practice which uses different sounds to heal the mind and body. Surprisingly, older adults or seniors can get great benefits from this therapy. According to Dr. Anju Sharma, Sound Healing & Energy Master, Author of Brahm Se Brahmaand tak , Tedx Speaker sound healing can provide great value to seniors. This therapy can also boost their physical, mental and psychological well-being.

Sound healing therapy is not new. It is an ancient form of therapy used by different civilizations including India, Egypt, Tibet and Greece. Using sound vibrations to promote holistic healing is an age-old practice which is now gaining popularity. A sound therapist uses natural sounds and different instruments like singing bowls, tuning forks and gongs to carry the therapy.

Benefits of Sound Therapy For Older Adults

There are some incredible benefits of sound therapy for seniors.

Lower Stress Levels

Old age can take a toll on the mental health of old people. Sound therapy can wonderfully reduce their stress levels by stimulating brain activity and promoting relaxation. After each session, they would be able to feel the changes in their overall health. This may also reduce the risk of potential mental health issues in advancing age.

Manage High Blood Pressure

Stress and anxiety may trigger high blood pressure or hypertension in older people. As sound therapy calms the mind and promotes the feeling of relaxation, it can effectively reduce the risk of hypertension.

Lower Pain Levels

Sound healing is not just about mental and psychological benefits but it also offers physical health benefits. Due to age-related wear and tear, pain becomes an inevitable part of their lives. Sound therapy is effective in reducing physical pain both chronic and acute. A lot of people have shown significant benefits in pain management after taking this therapy.

Anxiety Relief

Age can bring anxiety issues in older adults. By taking sound healing sessions, they can keep chronic stress and anxiety at bay. Chanting some powerful mantras is found to keep negative thoughts and unnecessary stress at bay. This cuts down the risk of anxiety attacks in seniors.

Better Sleep Quality

One of the common issues with ageing people is poor sleep. This can be due to stress, hormonal changes or any underlying issue. Sound healing therapy promotes relaxation which helps people get sound sleep. In a couple of sessions, they would feel a positive change in their sleep duration and pattern.

Benefits Dementia & Parkinson's Patients

Better Cognitive Function

Sound therapy is beneficial for these patients as it boosts cognitive functions by improving memory and enhancing concentration. Studies have found that dementia patients feel happy and rejuvenated after taking this therapy. This can help manage their symptoms and better quality of life.

In a nutshell, there are plenty of reasons why sound therapy can be useful for older adults. If you are a caretaker of an older adult(s), you must get them to an experienced sound therapist and see wonderful changes in their health and behavior yourself.

