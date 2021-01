Reiki is a traditional healing technique which originated in Japan sometime in the late 1800s. Also known as energy healing, Reiki is a form of an alternate therapy that is said to involve the transfer of universal energy from the practitioner’s palm to their patients. The word “Reiki” comprises of two words “rei” meaning universal and “ki” refers to life energy. So, the idea behind the technique is that everything in the world can be healed with the channelling of universal energy to restore a person’s physical and mental well-being. Also Read - 5 Ways to incorporate Feng Shui in your home to improve mental health

How Does Reiki Works?

Lifeforce is the subtle energy that flows throughout the body and promotes the proper functioning of your cells. When your life force is low, you become more susceptible to health problems. Reiki helps strengthen your life force and help your body heal and remain healthy. It relaxes you by reducing stress, giving your mental clarity and giving you a sense of well-being.

Reiki involves a few different techniques, including centring, clearing beaming, extracting harmful energies, infusing and smoothing and raking the aura. The practitioner usually uses a crystal or chakra healing wand during the session, which may last up to 20 to 90 minutes.

Health Benefits Of Reiki

For years, reiki is used as an alternate therapy that helps offers a multitude of health benefits. Here are some of its benefits backed by science.

Reduces Pain And Anxiety

Some studies suggest that reiki helps reduce pain and anxiety. According to the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, cancer patients who received reiki in addition to regular medical care had lower levels of pain, anxiety and fatigue.

Improves Your Mood

Mood changes are often associated with anxiety and depression. Several studies have demonstrated that reiki can help you get rid of mood swings. It brings positive energy and inner peace that helps reduce anxiety, anger and confusion.

Provides Relief From Headaches And Nausea

Do you suffer from severe headaches and migraine? Reiki is a helpful treatment that helps with problems like headache and migraine. The healing technique can also be used to relieve nausea and tension.

Good For Infections And Inflammation

Reiki boosts the immune system, which, in turn, can effectively heal and reduce infections and inflammation in the body. It is a gentle and comforting technique that also reduces inflammation.

Enhances Your Overall Well-Being

The positive effects of reiki are not limited to one thing. From improving your sleep patterns to improving self-confidence to helping you fight depression; reiki can enhance the quality of your life.

Are There Any Side Effects?

While it is touted as a safe, non-invasive technique, you must consult a professional for it to work properly. It can have side effects if you practice it without precaution.