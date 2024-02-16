Regulate Cortisol Levels By Doing These 5 Things Every Morning

Consume a nutrient-dense breakfast. Avoid drinking coffee prior to eating. (Photo: Freepik)

Cortisol is widely known as the 'stress hormone'. But, it has many important effects and functions throughout your body besides regulation of your body's stress response. It can affect nearly every organ in the body.

Your well-being depends a lot on how you begin your morning. It is said that a healthy start to the day can boost your mood and positively impact your mental, emotional and physical health. It can also take care of the triggers that cause stress and anxiety. Nutritionist Marina Wright says that how you start your day is often the "best indicator" of how well you will manage stress for the rest of the day. Taking to Instagram, she explains in a post that a few simple habits can be practised every day. They will not take much of your time, and will leave a positive and lasting impact. She calls them cortisol regulating habits.

What is cortisol?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cortisol is widely known as the 'stress hormone'. But, it has many important effects and functions throughout your body besides regulation of your body's stress response. It can affect nearly every organ system in your body, including the nervous system, immune system, cardiovascular system, respiratory system, reproductive systems (female and male), musculoskeletal system and integumentary system (skin, hair, nails, glands and nerves).

It, therefore, becomes important to regulate the levels of cortisol in the body, and according to the nutritionist, it can be achieved by following five simple morning habits; read on.

1. Delay checking your phone

"Checking your phone upon waking up can immediately activate your amygdala, triggering a stress response," Wright says. She advises delaying the usage of the phone by 30 minutes to allow your brain to "ease into the day without unnecessary stimulation". You can place your phone in another room while going to sleep, or consciously avoid checking it in the morning.

2. Deep breathing

Do 2 minutes of deep breathing after waking up. According to the expert, it can regulate the nervous system and promote a sense of calm and relaxation. Inhale deeply for 4 seconds, exhale for 6 seconds.

3. Get morning sunlight

It is imperative to expose yourself to sunlight in the morning. Wright explains that it helps regulate your circadian rhythm, enabling you to handle stress effectively by improving sleep quality, supporting cognitive function and optimising the release of cortisol and melatonin. Go out for 5-10 minutes if it is a sunny day.

4. Nutrient-dense breakfast

It is the first meal of the day and it has to be filling. It can balance your blood sugar levels and help you to manage stress by sustaining energy and supporting optimal brain function, says the nutritionist. It can also enhance the gut-brain connection. Eat plenty of protein, fibre-rich carbs and fats.

5. Coffee after breakfast, not before

It can contribute to more stable blood sugar levels. If you consume coffee before breakfast, there can be a spike that can affect your health. Coffee after breakfast can balance cortisol levels, reduce stress and promote overall well-being.