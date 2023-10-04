Psychological Wellness: How Work-Life Imbalance Takes A Toll On Your Mind?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Does your life lack balance? Often, amidst our chaotic schedules, we forget its importance. We are constantly running around with some work or the other. Sometimes it may be related to our day job, other times it may be related to our family. Why is balance important?
Balance helps us separate our work life from our personal life. Ever since the introduction of hybrid and work from home work method, it has been increasingly difficult to not let the two get mixed up. However comfortable and cost effective work from home may be, it takes up the entire day. Typically, 9 hours out of 24 is reserved for our day job, 7 to 8 hours is reserved for sleep and the rest should be our personal time. Work from home has made this next to impossible and it is impacting people's mental health. Even when they are at home, with family, they are glued to their phone or computer. This is one of the major causes of rise in mental health issues, the lack of balance in life.
What are the important habits that can make a difference?
If you think having a self-care day or a daily routine is inconsequential to your life, think again. The more time you spent with yourself, the more improvement you will see. Self-care can mean anything. It can be goin out for a walk, going for ice cream, eating something you love, cooking; if it soothes you, going to the spa or taking a trip. It helps rejuvenate your mind and body so that the next day, you can be more productive at work. Also, enjoying the little things is important to say happy.
There is no denying the fact that even a short workout works wonders for your overall health. If you look past the effort that is required for a workout, it is actually very fulfilling, rejuvenating and the endorphin rush is definitely addictive. Moreover, it acts like a much needed break amidst a busy day.
Less sleep is very bad for your health. It is bad enough that you are forcing your body to overwork without any breaks, if you are also compromising on sleep, you will burn out soon. This will also be followed by other health problems. Sleep impacts your alertness, productivity and happiness.
Friends and family can help you stay happy. If you ever feel low or are on the verge of depression, know that you have your family to confide into.
Learn to be with yourself. The best technique to grow and become a better version of yourself is by spending time with none other than you. You can not only relax and indulge in the hobbies that you lover but also understand your flaws and mistakes. This can help you stay grounded. A plus point, it is very therapeutic.
This is what could happen to you:
