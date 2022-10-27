Prevention Of Mental Health Issues: 10 Positive Lifestyle Choices To Follow

For decades the belief of comprehensive health was only up to having regular lab tests and Blood pressure readings. But, during this pandemic, the need to tackle mental health issues has been highlighted and accelerated, as it was very evident and prevalent during this pandemic and its effects. Now, many have realized that there is no health without mental health. Moreover, mental health issues exist across age groups. From being blamed as an act of spirit to practical usage of terminologies related to mental ill-health, we have come a long way. However, there is still much more to do to evolve as a society. The determinants of mental health include Social, Psychological and Biological factors. That is, the person's ability to maintain good mental health involves not only a range of elements but is often beyond their control. And the first step towards retaining mental health is 'Acceptance'.

Comorbid Medical Conditions

Mental health is a condition of well-being where people can cope with day-to-day stressors, work productively, contribute, and communicate with society. When an individual's thoughts, emotions, behaviours, and relationship starts deviating from their usual self, they are considered to be battling mental health issues. These conditions may be experienced in isolation or alongside other comorbid medical conditions. According to the researchers, prevention of mental health issues is yet to be developed. However, practising positive mental health may reduce one's risk of developing such problems.

Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Krithishree Somanna, KMC Hospital, Dr B.R Ambedkar Road, Mangalore, shares the following positive lifestyle choices:

Making time for social connectedness Engaging in activities which provide us with a sense of value to self A balanced diet, physical activity or exercise Use positive talks to boost one's mental health Engaging in activities which provide pleasure and growth Engaging in activities of self-care Learn and practice new skills which help to cope with the pressure or stress Recognizing your emotions and talking about them with close ones, honestly Practising mindfulness exercises to stay connected with the present Practising some Relaxation exercises

Conclusion

Currently, there is no cure for mental health issues, but treatments are available for most illnesses. Unlike the olden day medications, the present generation medicines have lesser side effects and more effectiveness. Beyond drugs, emotional support and therapies are also available to preserve mental health. However, people with mental health issues face various human rights violations, discrimination and stigma. This forms a significant barrier to seeking help for people suffering from such conditions. Moreover, among people on treatment, it can worsen their condition or make it harder to recover.

Therefore, let's pledge to create a mentally healthy community making it a Global Priority.

