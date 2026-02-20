Pomodoro Technique For Board Exams 2026: How 25-Minute Study Sessions Can Boost Focus And Marks

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Board exams have been regarded as one of the most stressful events in the academic life of a student. The preparation can be overwhelming with long hours of study, numerous revisions, pressure, and phones and social media. But there are many techniques that can be useful and best in increasing the amount of focus, retention and confidence significantly, and one of them is the Pomodoro technique through this, you will get to know how the Pomodoro Technique works why it is scientifically effective, and how students who are preparing for board exams can use it to increase their productivity, decrease stress and get the best out of the technique.
The Pomodoro Technique is a time management system that was created in the late 1980s by Francesco Cirillo.
The method is simple:
However, it is not as simple as it sounds. This approach can help the students with the board exams when implemented properly.
It is best to get to know what the problem is before going deep.
Majority of students who are board exam bound:
Here's how it works
Brain is able to concentrate intensively in brief intervals. A 25 minutes concentration exercise will teach your brain to work hard and not to get distracted.
Cognitive overload is avoided by short breaks. You do not spend your energy on a single long session, but you recharge yourself after every 25 minutes.
When you know you have 25 minutes left, it is more urgent. You have fewer chances of wasting time.
Frequent breaks help in information consolidation. During rest, you study what you have just covered by your brain.
This, and the combination that makes up the Pomodoro Technique is the best way to prepare for board exams
Source: NIH
The National Institute of Health says, "Time-structured Pomodoro interventions consistently improved focus, reduced mental fatigue, and enhanced sustained task performance, outperforming self paced breaks. These benefits are supported by the micro-break literature, cognitive load theory, and metacognitive reinforcement principles. Further research is needed to assess long-term efficacy in anatomy education, ideally through mixed method studies embedded in anatomy curricula".
Board examinations take months of training. The Pomodoro technique develops a sustainable practice. The ability to study in systematic periods enables one to present oneself on a daily basis without experiencing burnout.
Instead of saying:
Today I have to read 10 chapters.
You say:
I will have done 6 Pomodoros of Physics.
The division of the preparation process into small units decreases anxiety and enhances the quantity of completion.
Students such as Mathematics, Physics or Accountancy are usually intimidating. When using Pomodoro, you will just give yourself a 25 minute dedication. It is naturally gathering pace once it begins.
Procrastination is typically a result of being overwhelmed. The 25-minute commitment is not hard. Majority of students are in a position to agree with the idea that it is easier to continue after they started.
The fact that you learn in regular blocks makes the coverage of the syllabus better. This helps to eliminate panic in the last weeks to exams.
Below is the comparison of rest break intervention when the task is mentally demanding
Source:NIH
Before starting, write:
such as you can plan like this
Planning brings about clarity and direction.
Before starting a Pomodoro:
During breaks:
Subject rotation can be considered one of the best methods of maximising the Pomodoro Technique. Spending hours in the same study topic is a possible cause of mental exhaustion and lack of concentration. On the contrary, alternate subjects between Pomodoro cycles to keep your brain active and on. By way of illustration, you can major in Mathematics for at least one 25-minute session followed by a short break, then proceed to Chemistry in the following session, and then English. The rotation is also associated with breaking up monotony as well as cognitive flexibility, which makes long study days more fruitful.
The other strategy that is very potent is keeping track of your Pomodoros in a daily manner. Having a personal notebook or planner that you check to mark off the sessions that you have studied will also create accountability and motivation. Seeing the number of Pomodoros you have finished in a day brings the feeling of accomplishment. This is just a simple habit that one can, over time, change to become much better in terms of consistency in the study and time management during board examination preparation.
Add active recall techniques to each Pomodoro in order to increase its effectiveness. You should not just passively read textbooks but use every 25 minutes you have to provide solutions to a set of practice questions, write answers, read aloud, and revise with the help of flashcards. Active studying enhances better memory and helps students to perform better in board exams. It is always found that retrieval practice enhances the connections in the brain better than passive reading.
As you get nearer to exams and you find yourself becoming more focused, you can add more time per session. Although the time of the traditional Pomodoro is 25 minutes, more advanced students can test the duration of 30 minutes or even 50-minute concentrated study blocks. But this must be done when your stamina of concentration is enhanced. It is important to be able to adjust the technique in accordance to your energy without compromising productivity.
Though the Pomodoro Technique is a straightforward one, it is not followed properly by numerous students. Board exam preparation is one of the most widespread errors, which consists of prolonging rest periods longer than five minutes. Five minutes of a break that turned into 20 minutes interrupts the rhythm of the studies and decreases efficiency. Breaks are another significant productivity killer when one checks their social media. Even a fast scroll may overexcite the brain and cause it to be more difficult to resume the studies. The impossibility to concentrate on the task during the Pomodoro session and respond to messages or change the topic also decreases the efficiency of the approach. Also, a longer break is not taken after four sessions, so it may cause burnout and mental exhaustion.
Overall, probably the greatest error is passive studying. Cramming without answering questions and testing yourself does not result in better performance in an exam. Organisational design brings success, and well-organised implementation of the Pomodoro Technique to guarantee maximum advantages.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information.
