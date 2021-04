There is a significant burden of loneliness and sleep problems among health-care professionals possibly due to unprecedented work pressures and social isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic. A higher number of younger physicians and advance practice providers (aged 30 and under) reported feeling lonely and having sleep problems, according to a recently published study. The authors of the study also suggested an effective way to fight loneliness and improve sleep. Practice Heartfulness Meditation, they said. Heartfulness Meditation is a simple heart-based meditation system aimed at attaining a balanced state of mind – they explained. Also Read - Lonely adolescents at risk of Internet addiction: Four easy tricks to fight loneliness

For the study, the research team surveyed 1,535 physicians and advance practice providers and found a significant burden of loneliness and sleep problems among them. One in two participants reported feeling lonely and more than nine out of 10 admitted having sleep problems. Surprisingly, younger health-care professionals, aged 30 and under, had higher loneliness and sleep problems. The current study reported a higher prevalence of loneliness among physicians at 47.8 per cent as compared to 43 per cent reported in a 2018 study.

Interestingly, participants who practiced heartfulness meditation showed greater improvements in sleep quality and perception of loneliness as compared with the control group. The benefits of Heartfulness meditation, including improved burnout and emotional wellness, were also highlighted in some previous studies too. This type of meditation is also helpful in relieving stress and boosting the immune system. Research has also shown that those who practiced heartfulness meditation daily experienced less pain.

How to do Heartfulness meditation

Heartfulness meditation is also known as ‘Sahaj Marg’, or the natural path. It is a form of Raja Yoga meditation system, which originated at the turn of the 20th century and was formalised into teaching through Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India. Heartfulness meditation is a set of practices for self-development that help us find inner calm and stillness in this fast-paced world. Today, this meditation method is gaining popularity, with several million practitioners worldwide. Here are the step-by-step instructions on how to do Heartfulness Meditation:

Sit comfortably in a quiet place with your hands and legs drawn in close and relax. Let your arms rest wherever you find most comfortable.

Slowly close your eyes and try to tune into your heart. Imagine that the source of light is present in your heart and it is illuminating you from within and attracting you inwards.

Stay in the position for a few moments and be immersed in this deep peace until you feel that you are ready to come out. Slowly and steadily you will start feeling the vibrations and the energy from the earth descending into you.

If your mind starts wandering towards other thoughts, slowly bring your focus back to the divine light of the heart.

Remain calm and still and immersed in this light of heart until you come out.

Practice it daily for 20 minutes.

Heartfulness meditation can be done alone or in a group. It is best to meditate at the same time and in the same place every day. This will help keep your practice consistent and create a calm space.

With inputs from agencies