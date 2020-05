Many people call their dog their closest and best companion. They are not wrong to say that as science has also proved that their four-legged friend can do wonders for their wellbeing. Also Read - Many kids with ASD remain undiagnosed: Know the early signs of autism

Several studies have supported the health benefits of having pets at home. Now, a new study has revealed that having a pet at home may relieve stress for parents of kids with autism. Also Read - Conduct Autism Screening During All Well-Baby Visits: New Guidelines Tell Docs

According to the study, parents of children with autism report higher levels of stress on average than parents of typically developing kids. Surprisingly, the researchers found that having a pet in the family helped reduce stress for both children with autism and their parents. Also Read - Not enough analysis therapists for children with autism, says study

The research team surveyed more than 700 families from the ‘Interactive Autism Network’ on the benefits and burdens of having a dog or cat in the family. Despite the responsibility of pet care, both children with autism and their parents reported strong bonds with their pets. Parents with multiple pets reported more benefits.

Pets can help decrease anxiety

Among other challenges, children with autism face anxiety and difficulty communicating. “As pets can help increase social interaction and decrease anxiety, we found that they are not only helpful in providing comfort and support to children with autism, but to their parents as well,” said study researcher Gretchen Carlisle from the University of Missouri in the US.

For parents considering adding a pet into their family, Carlisle recommends including the child in the decision and making sure the pet’s activity level is a good match with the child’s.

Some kids with autism have specific sensitivities, so a big, loud dog that is highly active might cause sensory overload for a particular child, explained Carlisle. A quiet cat may be a better fit, she suggested.

Here are some other reasons why having a pet at home is good for you.

Improves sleep

One recent study revealed that sleeping with a dog is better than sleeping with a partner. In the study, female dog owners reported less disrupted sleep and stronger feelings of comfort and security when their furry friend slept in their bed. Interestingly, they felt even better when they slept with their dogs than with their partners.

Reduces heart disease risk

Some studies suggest that having a canine companion can lower your blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and decrease triglyceride levels. This means better cardiovascular health and fewer heart attacks. According to researchers, dog owners also have better survival rates from heart attacks.

Keeps you more active

Staying active is crucial for healthy body and mind. Adults are advised to do about 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Dog owners can easily hit this goal. Your canine friend will make you stay more active. A study found that older adults who walked dogs experienced lower body mass index and fewer doctor visits.

Helps you lose weight

If you have a dog, you will be compelled to take him for a walk every day. This moderate physical activity will help you lose extra weight. A 2010 study showed that people who walked dogs five times a week lost an average of 14.4 pounds over the course of a year.

Improves your social life

Walking your dog is a way to connect with other people, particularly with other dog owners. Experts also say dog owners are a little more extroverted, or outgoing.