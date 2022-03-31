Non-Sleep Deep Rest: Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai Uses This Relaxation Technique To Unwind

NSDR is not different from ancient Indian practice of yoga nidra. Watch the video below to know how to perform it the right way:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently told the Wall Street Journal that he uses non-sleep deep rest or NSDR, to relax and unwind. Stanford neuroscience professor Andrew Huberman, who coined the term, says NSDR involves "self-inducing a state of calm" and "directing our focus to something."

It essentially involves lying in place, motionless, and focussing your attention on your breath (inhalation and exhalation) and the sensations in different parts of the body. The main goal is to achieve an extremely deep, recuperative level of rest, not necessarily through sleep. However, NSDR can sometimes lead to sleep as a natural side effect.

Dr. Huberman said in a tweet, that he has been using NSDR daily for about 10 years and find it helpful for recovering lost sleep, focus (after) & neuroplasticity.

Google CEO @sundarpichai uses NSDR (Non-Sleep Deep Rest) protocols. I personally have been using NSDR daily for ~10 years and find them to be among the more powerful tools out there for recovering lost sleep, focus (after) & neuroplasticity. Refs on HLP. https://t.co/bnlUMlaIue Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D. (@hubermanlab) March 5, 2022

According to Dr Rajeev Rajesh, Chief Yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, NSDR is not different from ancient Indian practice of yoga nidra. Just like yoga nidra, NSDR is a state of conscious sleep, in which the body sleeps but the mind stays awake with deeper level of awareness. It includes the basic steps of yoga nidra. Watch the video to know more about this technique and how to perform it:

Besides NSDR, Pichai finds walking, taking his dog out for a walk and listening to podcasts relaxing. While he finds it difficult to meditate, he told the Journal that he can go to YouTube find an NSDR video. Such videos are accessible at zero cost on YouTube and various apps.

Further, the Google CEO revealed that he gets six and a half to seven hours of sleep each night and wakes up between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m.