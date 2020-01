How you start your morning can determine your day’s productivity. So, it always good to begin your day with a healthy and mindful routine. If you don’t follow the right morning routine, it can ultimately impact how the rest of your day goes. When you feel annoyed or stressed just at the beginning of the day, the rest of your day will be stressful and unproductive.

On the other hand, starting the day with mindful routines will help you stay mindful in the throughout your day. Being mindful is the way to get that peace of mind, which in turn will help you better focus on your work. So, today before you go to bed, take a moment to think about how to start your day tomorrow. Here are some mindful routines that will help redesign your mornings to increase your day’s productivity.

Set only one alarm

Setting more than one alarm and hitting the snooze button repeatedly in the morning is definitely not a good idea. The best thing you can do is keep just one alarm and set it at least 30 minutes before your regular wake up time. Choose soothing music for your alarm instead of a shrill sound so that you can feel refreshed. The extra 30 minutes will give you more time to prepare for the next routine.

Start by setting a simple goal

While you enjoy the rays of the morning sun, set a simple goal for the day and think of how and when to accomplish it. You can decide to jog an extra mile. This may help stimulate dopamine that regulates the brain’s reward system. Doing so can help the brain focus on completing the goal to reach a reward.

Stay away from gadgets

Give yourself at least a couple of hours before checking your emails or social media feeds. Giving yourself some me time like sitting alone at the balcony with a cup of coffee or meditating will let your mind and body prepare for day ahead.

Do some exercise

Exercising in the morning will not only help you stay fit, but it can also help you focus better. A few minutes of physical activity in the morning will give you the energy to sustain through the day.