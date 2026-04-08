Mind-body disorders on the rise: Why you feel real symptoms even when medical tests are normal

Unexplained symptoms like headaches, acidity, or fatigue despite normal reports may signal mind-body disorders. Here's why stress and emotions can manifest as real physical illness.

One of the major trends we see in daily clinical work is the rising number of cases of patients who experience real physical symptoms but for whom no apparent underlying structural disease can be found to explain them. Ongoing acidity, sudden headache, body pains tiredness heart beats, or breathlessness. Often, the tests come out normal however the patient still experiences the symptoms very well. At this point, the idea of mind-body disorders is introduced.

Rising cases of unexplained physical symptoms

According to Dr Nistha Jain, Neurologist, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, "Historically, health was divided into two categories: physical or mental. Nowadays, however this separation is not only huge, it is almost meaningless. The body and mind are so tightly connected that stress is actually one of the strongest factors linking the two. The so-called "stress" has little to do with just being a negative emotionrather it is a biological reaction that changes the functioning of various parts of the body."

Understanding the mind-body connection

The doctor says that the body that is exposed to stress for a longer time will be always in the alert mode. Stress-related hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline will be higher than normal for a longer time. These hormonal changes will first influence digestion sleep heart rate, muscle tension and also immune response. It will cause a variety of symptoms which the person thinks are purely physical but in fact, in most cases these symptoms are generated or strongly enhanced by stress.

How stress affects the body physically?

It is because the mind-body disorders are immensely hard to manage simply because they are mostly caught up in a misperception. To tell patients that the tests reveal no issues they can start to feel invalidated, on the other hand, doctors may find it hard to explain to patients with symptoms that do not correspond to an established disease classification. This lack of connection can lead to repeated visits to the doctor, several tests, and increased frustration on the side of the patient and the doctor.

Why are mind-body disorders often misunderstood?

Part of the more common illustrations are stress-induced gastritis, tension headache, irritable bowel syndrome, non-cardiac chest pain and the chronic fatigue. In many cases, the body is not ill as such, it is just not functioning optimally. The symptoms are genuinethe only difference is that their causes are not as expected.

"What also matters a lot is perception. We can learn to be at ease with articulating physical symptoms more than we are with admitting emotional stress. One would usually prefer to say, 'I have acidity' rather than admit that one is continually stressed or mentally exhausted. Consequently, the root cause is never tackled," Dr Nistha added.

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Why people ignore emotional stress?

Managing mindbody disorders a change to approach is necessary. Treatment should be a holistic restoration of balance and not be limited to medication alone. Besides medication, setting healthy sleep routine, regular physical activity, reducing screen time, and adding the simple practice of the stress-management like breathing exercises or mindfulness, are ways of restoring balance. Counselling or behaviour therapy may also work in some cases.

Highlights:

The body and mind are so tightly connected that stress is actually one of the strongest factors linking the two.

These hormonal changes will first influence digestion sleep heart rate, muscle tension and also immune response.

The main point is that these illnesses are genuine, physiological reactions to the prolonged experience of stress and imbalance.

Effective ways to manage mind-body disorders

The main point is that these illnesses are neither "imaginary" nor "just your mind. " They are genuine, physiological reactions to the prolonged experience of stress and imbalance. Early identification of this can stop the development into other health problems.

Health is often mistaken as the absence of sickness. It is the state where our body and mind work together in complete harmony. Neglecting one, of course, adversely affects the other.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.