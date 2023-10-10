Mental Health and Meditation: A Deep Dive into the Facts on World Mental Health Day

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
On World Mental Health Day, it's critical to discuss various avenues that can support mental well-being. Among these, meditation and mindfulness have emerged as a popular support mechanism for mental health. Let's take a deep dive into the relationship between mental health and meditation.
Raman Mittal, founder of Idanim and a meditation expert, says, "On this World Mental Health Day, it is crucial to spotlight the importance of nurturing our mental wellness. At Idanim, we believe that meditation is a practice that empowers individuals to find a balance amidst the chaos of everyday life. Meditation is like a helpful guide, creating a peaceful place in our minds where we can focus on ourselves and cultivate awareness." He further stated, "This World Mental Health Day, let's unite to end the shame around mental health and embrace meditation and mindfulness as a path to inner peace and well-being."
Meditation is a mind-body practice with roots in ancient culture and traditions. It's a focused form of relaxation that trains attention and awareness, leading to improved mental clarity, emotional calm, and physical relaxation.
Research over the past few decades has shown potential benefits of meditation on mental health:
Integrating meditation into therapy can be highly beneficial. Approaches like Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) and Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) combine traditional cognitive behavioural therapy with mindfulness strategies. Both have been effective in reducing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.
On this World Mental Health Day, it's essential to consider the tools at our disposal to enhance our well-being. Meditation, backed by science and experts like Raman Mittal, can be an invaluable ally in the quest for mental health. It serves as a reminder that ancient practices can have profound relevance in our modern world, offering solace and strength in challenging times.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information