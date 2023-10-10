Mental Health and Meditation: A Deep Dive into the Facts on World Mental Health Day

Brain imaging studies have found that meditation can lead to changes in areas linked with positive thinking and optimism.

Regular meditation can lead to an improved self-image and a more positive outlook on life. Read on to know more.

On World Mental Health Day, it's critical to discuss various avenues that can support mental well-being. Among these, meditation and mindfulness have emerged as a popular support mechanism for mental health. Let's take a deep dive into the relationship between mental health and meditation.

Raman Mittal, founder of Idanim and a meditation expert, says, "On this World Mental Health Day, it is crucial to spotlight the importance of nurturing our mental wellness. At Idanim, we believe that meditation is a practice that empowers individuals to find a balance amidst the chaos of everyday life. Meditation is like a helpful guide, creating a peaceful place in our minds where we can focus on ourselves and cultivate awareness." He further stated, "This World Mental Health Day, let's unite to end the shame around mental health and embrace meditation and mindfulness as a path to inner peace and well-being."

What is Meditation?

Meditation is a mind-body practice with roots in ancient culture and traditions. It's a focused form of relaxation that trains attention and awareness, leading to improved mental clarity, emotional calm, and physical relaxation.

The Science behind Meditation and Mental Health

Research over the past few decades has shown potential benefits of meditation on mental health:

Reduction of Stress: Meditation is known to reduce stress, and other similar concerns . Reduced stress can also result in decreased symptoms of anxiety and depression. Emotional Health Boost: Regular meditation can lead to an improved self-image and a more positive outlook on life. Brain imaging studies have found that meditation can lead to changes in areas linked with positive thinking and optimism. Enhanced Self-awareness: Meditation can help individuals become more aware of their thoughts & behaviour allowing for a reorientation of thoughts towards more constructive patterns. Attention Improvement: Certain meditation practices, like mindfulness meditation, can lead to improved attention span and better concentration. Improvement in Addictive Behaviours: Meditation can help increase self-control and awareness of triggers for addictive behaviours.

Meditation and Therapy

Integrating meditation into therapy can be highly beneficial. Approaches like Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) and Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) combine traditional cognitive behavioural therapy with mindfulness strategies. Both have been effective in reducing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

On this World Mental Health Day, it's essential to consider the tools at our disposal to enhance our well-being. Meditation, backed by science and experts like Raman Mittal, can be an invaluable ally in the quest for mental health. It serves as a reminder that ancient practices can have profound relevance in our modern world, offering solace and strength in challenging times.

