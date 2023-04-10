Menta Health Expert Dr Chandni Tugnait: Importance Of Understanding The Root Causes Of Burnout

Mental health expert, Dr Chandni Tugnait talks about how in order to combat burnout, we should understand it first.

Burnout is a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion that can affect our overall well-being, adversely affecting our quality of life. Most individuals struggling with burnout feel overwhelmed, constantly exhausted, emotionally detached, reduced productivity, and have drastically changed sleep patterns. To effectively manage and cope with burnout, it's crucial to identify its root causes and implement strategies to help mitigate stress's impact on your daily life.

Understanding And Managing Burnout

Here are tips recommended by Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. in Alternative Medicines, Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer and Founder & Director of Gateway of Healing.

Identify Stressors And Create Boundaries: Start by pinpointing the factors contributing to your burnout, be it excessive workload, a lack of work-life balance, or strained relationships. Once you've identified these stressors, create, and maintain healthy boundaries. Communicate your needs and set clear limits to protect your well-being.

Practice Relaxation Techniques: Deliberately incorporating relaxation methods into your daily routine can help to reduce stress levels significantly. Consider trying deep breathing exercises, meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness to help realign your mental state with calmness and focus.

Prioritize Self-Care: Self-care is an essential component of combating burnout. Ensure you get adequate sleep, eat healthily, exercise regularly, and take well-deserved breaks to rejuvenate your body and mind. Self-care also encompasses emotional attention - allow yourself to feel and process your emotions without being too hard on yourself.

Seek Support From Friends, Family, And Professionals: It's okay to lean on others for assistance during challenging times. Reach out to friends, family members, professionals, or therapists to discuss your feelings, seek advice, and learn coping strategies. Never underestimate the power of a strong support network in keeping burnout at bay.

Cultivate A Sense Of Purpose: This involves aligning your work and personal life with your values and passions. To maintain a sense of fulfilment and satisfaction, ensure that your actions align with your long-term goals and aspirations. This may entail re-evaluating your core values, seeking new challenges at work, or participating in meaningful activities.

Adjust Your Perspective: Evaluate your thought processes and consider if they may contribute to heightened stress or frustration. Cognitive restructuring techniques can help you reform negative thought patterns into more rational and positive ones. For example, if you frequently engage in self-criticism, try to replace negative views with affirmations of your abilities and accomplishments.

The Takeaway

By being mindful of these techniques and implementing them in your daily life, you can significantly reduce the odds of experiencing burnout. Remember, you deserve a fulfilling and balanced life while pursuing your goals. Don't hesitate to reach out to an expert in the field for guidance tailored to your unique situation.