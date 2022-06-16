Meditate Your Way To A Good Night’s Sleep: A Few Meditation Tips To Beat Insomnia

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Insomnia and sleep problems are very common conditions. One among six people suffer from sleep related issues. But the two have very minute and important distinctions. A person might have sleep problems at some point in their life. Their symptoms would generally be erratic sleep, nightmares, light sleep or even problem falling asleep. This could be caused by a lot of factors like stress, burnout, over thinking, unusual sleep cycle, etc. But this is not necessarily a chronic condition. It can be treated by following a proper routine to promote sleep. Insomnia, on the other hand, is something more concerning. A person suffering from insomnia might sleep for days, weeks or even months. This is bound to affect your health and day to day work. One of the ways you can counter insomnia is by consulting an expert. There are some ways you could try promoting sleep, even if you are suffering from insomnia. Meditation is known to help with sleep problems and insomnia. Since there are no downsides of meditation, you could certainly give it a go!
Meditation is an exercise that helps you focus and relax. It involves shutting down your five senses and turning your focus and attention into one. The best way to achieve this is by taking long, deep breaths and focusing on just you're breathing. There are three types of meditation that are known to help with sleep problems. Keep the following things in mind when you meditate -
Our day-to-day worries are what ails us when we are about to go to bed. Meditation will help you overcome that. There is another kind of meditation called 'Yogi Nidra'. This is a complete relaxation technique that is known to detoxify your body, mind and soul.
Remember the most important part of meditation, keep yourself calm. You can try using a comfortable couch or a pillow to meditate. You can also try drinking herbal tea before you meditate. Tea helps you calm your nerves. Here, we share a few other effective tips for you -
Follow us on