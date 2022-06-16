Meditate Your Way To A Good Night’s Sleep: A Few Meditation Tips To Beat Insomnia

Meditation is about making the mind still, making it silent. The mind, like a monkey, jumps from thought to thought. The mind can produce an idea practically every second, about 50 thoughts a minute, which adds up to a staggering 50,000 thoughts a day. This aggression by the mind causes misery, stress and, anxiety, even depression.

Meditation is known to help with sleep problems and insomnia. Since there are no downsides of meditation, you could certainly give it a go!

Insomnia and sleep problems are very common conditions. One among six people suffer from sleep related issues. But the two have very minute and important distinctions. A person might have sleep problems at some point in their life. Their symptoms would generally be erratic sleep, nightmares, light sleep or even problem falling asleep. This could be caused by a lot of factors like stress, burnout, over thinking, unusual sleep cycle, etc. But this is not necessarily a chronic condition. It can be treated by following a proper routine to promote sleep. Insomnia, on the other hand, is something more concerning. A person suffering from insomnia might sleep for days, weeks or even months. This is bound to affect your health and day to day work. One of the ways you can counter insomnia is by consulting an expert. There are some ways you could try promoting sleep, even if you are suffering from insomnia. Meditation is known to help with sleep problems and insomnia. Since there are no downsides of meditation, you could certainly give it a go!

Improve Your Sleep With Meditation

Meditation is an exercise that helps you focus and relax. It involves shutting down your five senses and turning your focus and attention into one. The best way to achieve this is by taking long, deep breaths and focusing on just you're breathing. There are three types of meditation that are known to help with sleep problems. Keep the following things in mind when you meditate -

When you are meditating, make sure the place you choose is calm and quiet.

Absence of light and sound will help you focus.

Research also shows that meditation should be done in a slightly colder temperature.

The best way to a successful meditation is by trying to not think of anything. Your problems, your work, chores, etc. This is the part that is difficult to achieve. The trick is to take small steps. Try not thinking for a minute and then turn that into two minutes and them more.

Our day-to-day worries are what ails us when we are about to go to bed. Meditation will help you overcome that. There is another kind of meditation called 'Yogi Nidra'. This is a complete relaxation technique that is known to detoxify your body, mind and soul.

Beginners Guide To Meditation

Remember the most important part of meditation, keep yourself calm. You can try using a comfortable couch or a pillow to meditate. You can also try drinking herbal tea before you meditate. Tea helps you calm your nerves. Here, we share a few other effective tips for you -

Close your eyes.

Do not breathe too hard or force your breathing.

Let it be natural and while you breathe, focus your attention to it and nothing else.

Chances are your mind will get distracted from time to time. This is a very natural process of learning how to meditate. Each time you lose your focus, try bringing it back.

Keep a timing of two to three minutes if you are a beginner. Once you get the hang of it and once you realize its effect, you can increase the time as you see fit.