Managing Anxiety And Depression Alongside Gastrointestinal Disorders: Practical Tips For Daily Life

Collaborating with your doctor and therapist can lead to tailored strategies that alleviate stressors and digestive discomfort.

Our gastrointestinal (GI) tracts are remarkably sensitive to anger, excitement, and sadness. This intricate relationship is referred to as the gut-brain axis regulatory system. Prolonged stress can disrupt this system, leading to gastrointestinal disorders, and conversely, chronic gastrointestinal issues can contribute to stress and anxiety disorders. Studies have shown that a significant number of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) patients, approximately 60%, also experience psychiatric disorders. Generalized anxiety disorder is the most prevalent, affecting around 60%, while another 20% grapple with depression.

What Are Gastrointestinal Disorders?

Gastrointestinal disorders manifest through recurring symptoms such as upset stomach, muscle aches, dizziness, and irritability. Despite the intricate nature of these disorders, they lack a definitive biological marker. Nevertheless, it has been demonstrated that effective stress management can alleviate or even prevent these symptoms.

As per Dr Neerja Aggarwal, PhD Psychologist, Emoneeds, this includes:

Cathartic Release: Engaging in activities that help release pent-up tension and stress is crucial. This can be achieved through conversations with friends, reading, music, or even indulging in a bit of retail therapy. Physical Activity: Regular exercise, be it swimming, running, dancing, or engaging in sports, triggers the release of endorphins natural mood enhancers. Endorphins play a vital role in alleviating symptoms of depression and also contribute to regulating bowel function, beneficial for conditions like irritable bowel syndrome. Mind-Body Exercises: Practices that foster a deeper connection between the mind and body significantly enhance overall well-being. Meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, tai chi, and qigong are valuable techniques that activate the body's relaxation response, instilling a sense of inner calm. Mindfulness and Meditation: Stress reduction and meditation classes, available both online and in-person, offer practical tools to reshape thought patterns that amplify stress. These courses also provide invaluable insights into better stress management, fostering self-awareness and emotional regulation. Relaxation Techniques: Deep breathing techniques serve as powerful stress relievers. For instance, the 4-5-7 method entails inhaling for 4 seconds, holding for 5, and exhaling for 7. This method induces relaxation and aids in sleep. Another technique involves rapid inhales and exhales for 30 seconds, followed by slow, controlled breathing for another 30 seconds. Both methods can be repeated as needed. Visualization is another potent tool involving conjuring up serene scenes or recalling happy memories to redirect focus from stressors and promote relaxation. Seeking Professional Help: Consulting a healthcare professional is advisable if persistent symptoms persist despite these practices. Additionally, psychosocial factors play a pivotal role in the manifestation, severity, and response to treatment of illnesses. Seeking psychological support is the next crucial step. A therapist can assist in breaking the cycle between mind and body that may be exacerbating symptoms. In some cases, psychoactive medications have proven effective, especially for those with severe symptoms. Collaborating with your doctor and therapist can lead to tailored strategies that alleviate stressors and digestive discomfort.

