Lunar Eclipse And Meditation How To Release Emotional Baggage And Limiting Beliefs

A lunar eclipse has always been regarded as an overwhelming cosmic phenomenon, an hour of completion, openness and clarity of emotion. According to spiritual beliefs, when the Moon is in the shadow of the Earth, a suppressed emotion is reflected to the surface, and it is a setting where personal healing takes place. In case you have been carrying emotional baggage or restrictive beliefs, a lunar eclipse can be viewed as the universe urging you to get over it. This is the way a lunar eclipse meditation should make you re-settle down emotionally and psychologically.

What Is The Spiritual Significance Of A Lunar Eclipse?

In spiritual symbolism and astrology, the moon is the symbol of feelings, intuition and the subconscious mind. A lunar eclipse is said to light up the repressed emotions and unresolved experiences when this happens. Several individuals complain of becoming very sensitive, dreaming intensely or getting startling revelations during this period.

Instead of being afraid of it, consider it an emotional detox. The body has to be cleansed, and it is the same with the mind. The eclipse energy is the symbolic aid of liberation from the toxic patterns, self-doubt and past pain.

Emotional baggage can be defined as unresolved feelings of the past experiences, including heartbreak, failure, rejection or guilt, that still carry over to your current choices. Limiting beliefs are the unspoken narratives you have with yourself, like I am not good enough, I do not deserve to be successful or things never happen to me.These are thoughts that tend to work unconsciously. When a lunar eclipse occurs, they are more easily detected and tackled due to the greater awareness.

How Meditation Enhances Eclipse Energy?

Meditation allows you to go at a slower pace and appreciate your thoughts without judging. This process is even stronger during a lunar eclipse as your level of emotional awareness is already high.

The following is an easy to follow eclipse meditative ceremony:

Create A Calm Space

Darken the room, set a candle in, should you desire to, and sit down in a comfortable manner. Do not get distracted, leave your phone aside.

Set A Clear Intention

You have to ask this question: What am I prepared to dump? It may be resentment or fear of failure or a destructive relationship pattern. Write it down or speak it out.

Practice Deep Breathing

Breathe in at a slow rate of four, hold four and then breathe out at a slow rate of six. This will relax your nervous system and will set your mind to think on a deeper level.

Visualise Letting Go

The shadows of the eclipse are taking your emotional load. Imagine the narrowed beliefs smouldering away in the dark sky.

Affirm A New Belief

Affirmations can really help if you try to instill positive thoughts.

Journaling To Find A Richer Release

Journaling helps to put your realisations into practice after meditation. Write it any way you wish regarding what came to you in your practice. Clarity of emotion is usually unexpected and comes about during eclipse times.

Other things you can do are write a release letter saying everything you were willing to give up, and tear it up or shred it into bits and dispose of it symbolically as part of your closure.

What Not to Do When an Eclipse of the Moon Occurs

Since emotions might be so strong, do not make impulsive moves. Instead of reacting, observe. Meditation makes you react in a conscious manner and not in an emotional way.

Negative self-talk should also be kept to a minimum.It is not the eclipse of the moon that involves confusion, but perceptions. You add its symbolic power to conscious meditation, and you provide the space to change. It does not happen in a moment, and unloading of emotional baggage and limiting beliefs is a journey, though this heavenly moment can be a strong beginning. When an eclipse of the moon shines in the sky, use it as an invitation to look back, get rid of and refocus on the person you are becoming.

