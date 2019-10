Remember the last time you spoke to your grandparents about how happier, simpler and healthier times were when they were young? They often would tell us stories of them swimming in a local pond or going for early morning walks. Unfortunately, we never have ‘nature’ as a takeaway from their tales. We often link it to times without the internet, smartphones and lifestyle changes. Nature has a big role to play when it comes to healthier mind and soul. It’s soothing, nurturing and healing.

According to a new study published in the journal Health & Place, that IANS recently reported, living close to sea could support better mental health. The study revealed that ‘living in large towns and cities near to England’s coastline is linked with better mental health for those in the lowest earning households.’ This reflects a lot about the effect of nature on our mind and its well-being.

Psychologists suggest that spending time with nature is healthy for cognitive functioning and mental growth. It’s interesting to note here that our innate love for nature is rooted in our genes. For instance, think why most people book a treehouse for experience stay? Or prefer to have a room with a breath-taking view? Or plan going to hills after retirement? The answer is simple, nature heals. Here’s what you can do to have a natural living around you while, unfortunately (and fortunately) you are stuck with life in a city.

Make plants your bae

Greenery has a positive impact on human mind. It cleanses aura, and purifies the air you breathe. Also, according to Vedas, each plant has a special significance, while some bring in good luck, some have healing properties. Make yourself a small nursery in your home. Psychologists believe that spending time with plants, talking to them regulate happy hormones in body leading to better mental health.

Walk barefoot on grass

This has internal health benefits more than mental health. Green is a relaxing colour; it relaxes and soothes eyes, calms mind and reduces anxiety. Walking barefoot on grass increases the level of endorphins, a feel-good hormone, in the body. There have been researches that show that walking barefoot on grass reduces stress level by almost 60 per cent. Even if it’s a local or society park, go there for a walk, walk on morning dew and breathe in the goodness. It also helps improving immunity.

Go for a nature walk

This activity is beneficial for those who are suffering from depression. Researches reveal that people who go for nature walks or long walks in parks, and are surrounded by greenery, have shown significant mood upliftment. They feel energised, motivated and convinced to come out of life issues. It also increases concentration power and makes you focus better.

Befriend birds

According to researchers at the University of Exeter, the British Trust for Ornithology and the University of Queensland, lower levels of depression, anxiety and stress were associated with the number of birds people could see in the afternoon. In India, sadly, 4Gs and 5Gs that have given speed to our phones have taken life of many birds. But installing a small bird feeder in the balcony of your home would make you witness how beautiful those little creatures are. Listen to the sound of birds chirping, it relieves you from stress and anxiety.