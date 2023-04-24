Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure: 5 Tips For Protection

Long-term air pollution exposure is linked with a higher chance of developing inflammatory diseases. Here's how you can protect yourself.

Climate changes and global warming have increased exposure to air pollutants, increasing the risk of developing inflammatory diseases. According to medical studies, air pollutants can directly enter the bloodstream and severely threaten the immune system, leading to inflammatory diseases. People with already existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable, as air pollution can exacerbate their existing conditions and make them more prone to developing inflammatory diseases like Bronchitis, Asthma, CInterstitial Lung Disease (ILD), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and so on. Therefore, Health Expert and Founder of Zyropathy Kamayani Naresh, taking proactive steps to protect yourself from long-term air pollution exposure is essential for preventing the onset of inflammatory diseases.

Quit tobacco use and smoking cigarettes: When pollution levels are already high, smoking cigarettes and chewing tobacco is counterproductive. Not only are the smoke and other pollutants from these substances bad for people with existing pulmonary conditions, but they are also harmful to those with healthy lungs. One of the adverse effects of tobacco and smoking is that they irritate and damage the lungs, which leads to an increased risk of life-threatening conditions such as cancer, emphysema, and COPD. And if one indulges in smoking, they should think about quitting for good because it can passively impact those around them and trigger serious illnesses. Humidifier in the home: At the absolute minimum, we could incorporate measures to make our indoor air clean and pollutant-free if we couldn't make the outside atmosphere toxic-free. This can be done by using a humidifier in the home to filter out toxins, dust, and dirt particles floating in the air. People who combat COPD can benefit from humidifiers and manage their condition more effectively. Those concerned with air quality should also consider other sources of air pollutants, such as cigarettes and chewing tobacco. Use Indoor Air Purifying Plants: Air-purifying plants remove up to 50% of indoor air pollutants over time, allowing your family to breathe fresher air to lead a healthy life. Some of these air-purifying plants even clean air at night. Some indoor air purifying plants you can easily manage in your house are - Golden Money Plant, Areca Palm, Chlorophytum Spider, Rubber Plant, Ferns, Snake Plant, Bamboo Palm, Money Plant Normal, Croton etc. Wear protective masks in dense polluted regions: If one's job requires one to go outdoors frequently where pollution is severe, one should take extra precautions to curb the chances of health risks. Additionally, one should avoid places with high levels of air pollution, such as near busy highways or manufacturing plants, and instead prefer walking in parks and green areas to enjoy the freshness of clean air. Incorporate lifestyle change: Making lifestyle changes and following the lifestyle's pillars of sleep, diet, and exercise (SDE) in an elaborative manner by exercising 30 45 minutes a day regularly, consuming a balanced diet, and indulging in a proper sleep schedule can aid in enhancing general health and lowering the risk of disease caused by air pollution, resulting in a better quality of life.

To Conclude

One can reduce the likelihood of developing inflammatory diseases by adopting these preventative measures and improving quality of life. Also, wear face masks for protection, avoid areas with a lot of air pollution, and use humidifiers and indoor air purifying plants to eliminate contaminants like dust and dirt. Smoking cessation should also be strongly encouraged, along with lifestyle modification, which can lower the risk of developing inflammatory diseases linked to exposure to air pollution.