Recent research has revealed that social distancing introduced in response to COVID-19 is increasing feelings of loneliness in the older population and impacts their well-being.

The study found that increasing loneliness due to social distancing was associated with a smaller social network, lower perceived social support, and a decrease in well-being.

Impact of social isolation and loneliness on older people

Previous studies have demonstrated the negative impacts of social isolation and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the research, author Anna Whittaker, University of Stirling, UK said that their study involved a survey of more than 1,400 older people examined the impact of social distancing during the pandemic on social activity, loneliness, and wellbeing. He added that the majority of survey participants reported that social distancing has made them experience more loneliness, social contact with fewer people, and less social contact overall.

The study found that a larger social network and better perceived social support seem to be protective against loneliness and poor health and well-being due to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 1,429 survey participants, 84 per cent were 60 years or above and had an average social network of five people. On average, the participants socialised five days per week for more than 6.6 hours per week.

Fifty-six per cent reported that social distancing regulations made them experience more loneliness.

Impact of social distancing on physical activity

Greater loneliness was significantly associated with a smaller social network, lower perceived social support, and a decrease in social support frequency, quality, and amount – and a worsening of wellbeing and health.

Using the same survey data, the research also considered the impact of social distancing on physical activity.

According to the study, 40 per cent of people said they were walking less, compared to before lockdown, and a similar proportion was engaging in less moderate physical activity.

Those who reported engaging in lower physical activity had poorer well-being.

Individuals who reported no change in moderate physical activity were the most active pre-lockdown and those who reported no change in walking had significantly higher levels of total physical activity pre-lockdown.

The authors noted that physical activity engagement during lockdown varied and this study indicates a positive link with wellbeing – supporting the notion that physical activity should be considered an important contributor in recovery strategies targeted for old people.

Social distancing making you feel lonely too? Try these tips to deal with it

Maintaining social distancing is leaving you to feel lonely? Humans are social creatures by nature. You long to connect with others and you want to be loved. It’s normal to want to have someone you can love in return. Learning how to cope with loneliness isn’t simple, but there’s much you can do to regain that feeling of value and belonging. There are effective ways you can deal with loneliness, and professional help is available if you’re in need. This article will cover tools to cope with and move past, loneliness.

Stay Active

There are several ways to manage your mental health during a crisis and among these, the most important one is staying active. If you spend weeks of isolation not getting any exercise, this will have a detrimental effect on your ability to cope mentally

Keep in touch virtually

Make phone calls or video calls to relatives on a regular schedule, so that they can check in with you and learn about your needs.

Indulge yourself into creating something

There’s a reason why artists enjoy becoming swept away by their work. Expressing yourself through creative means can be therapeutic, whether it involves painting, writing, dancing, etc.

Other than these, follow a schedule, maintain a healthy morning and evening routine, listen to music, or watch something good and motivational.

If you have your own story of how you dealt with loneliness during COVID-19, please share it with us in the comments section below. Stay happy and beat COVID-19!

