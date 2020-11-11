Recent research has revealed that social distancing introduced in response to COVID-19 is increasing feelings of loneliness in the older population and impacts their well-being. The study found that increasing loneliness due to social distancing was associated with a smaller social network lower perceived social support and a decrease in well-being. Impact of social isolation and loneliness on older people Previous studies have demonstrated the negative impacts of social isolation and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about the research author Anna Whittaker University of Stirling UK said that their study involved a survey of more than 1400 older people